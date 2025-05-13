Vivo V50 Elite edition smartphone to be launched on May 15: What to expect

Chinese smartphone brand Vivo is set to launch the V50 Elite edition smartphone in India on May 15. Vivo has announced the arrival of the Elite edition smartphone in the V-series on its official X account. The teaser reveals ‘Elite Edition’ engraving on the back panel below the camera module of the smartphone. However, no official specifications have been revealed yet.

The smartphone will be the third addition to the V50 series, after Vivo V50 and Vivo V50e . According to a report by Mint, the upcoming smartphone could feature a different design from the existing V-series models. However, it is expected that the smartphone will share similar specifications to the Vivo V50 smartphone.

Vivo V50 Elite Edition: What to expect

As per a report by Mint, the Vivo V50 Elite edition is expected to be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 system on chip (SoC). The smartphone may sport a 6.77-inch FHD+ quad-curved AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and up to 4500nits peak brightness.

The camera island will likely be circular and different from the pill shaped module of the base Vivo V50 model. For the camera system, the smartphone may feature a dual camera setup with ZEISS integration, that will likely sport a 50MP primary camera with optical image stabilisation (OIS) paired with a 50MP ultrawide camera. At the front, the upcoming Elite edition might get a 50MP camera for selfies, video calls and more.

The smartphone is expected to pack a 6000mAh battery that will likely support 90W wired charging support. The Vivo V50 is claimed to meet IP68 and IP69 dust and water-resistant ratings. The Elite edition smartphone can likely have the same IP rating.

