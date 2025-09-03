Apple releases new iOS 26 betas ahead of iPhone 17 series launch: Details

Apple has released the sixth public beta of iOS 26, just days before its ‘Awe dropping’ event where the company is expected to unveil the iPhone 17 series. The iOS 26 public beta 6 corresponds to the ninth developer beta of iOS 26, which went live earlier. The update does not bring in fresh features but instead concentrates on bug fixes and performance enhancements as Apple prepares for the wider rollout later this month.

iOS 26: What’s new?

Touted as one of the most significant redesigns in years, iOS 26 introduces the Liquid Glass interface, which offers smoother transparency effects, reworked animations, and updated icons. Both the Home Screen and Lock Screen now provide deeper widget customisation.

ALSO READ: Apple loses key AI talent as robotics researcher jumps ship to join Meta Apple Intelligence has also been expanded with live translation integrated directly into Phone and Messages apps, smarter contextual suggestions, and more capable Visual Intelligence tools. Features like Genmoji see notable improvements, while Image Playground now supports additional ChatGPT-powered creative styles. ALSO READ: Apple iPhone 17: Planning to buy iPhone 16? 3 reasons why you should wait Several native apps have been refreshed. The Phone app features a more simplified interface, Messages has added poll functionality, and a brand-new Games app has been introduced to help users track gameplay progress, browse titles, and access Apple Arcade content in one place.