WordPress launches Telex AI to help users design sites without coding

WordPress has introduced an experimental AI tool named Telex, announced by WordPress co-founder and Automattic chief executive Matt Mullenweg at the WordCamp US 2025 conference in Portland. He described Telex as “V0 or Lovable, but specifically for WordPress,” comparing it to other AI-based “vibe coding” services that allow users to build software using prompts. Among its features, Telex can create Gutenberg blocks and even simple animations.

Telex AI: How it works

During his keynote at WordCamp, Mullenweg demonstrated how Telex can generate Gutenberg blocks: the basic building pieces of WordPress websites, such as text, images or columns. He also showed how a developer used Telex to build a simple marketing advertisement.

ALSO READ: Dolby Vision 2 HDR debuts with content-based AI optimisations: What's new Telex is available at telex.automattic.ai and is currently marked “experimental.” Users can type a prompt describing the block they want, and the tool generates it as a .zip file. This can then be added as a plug-in to a WordPress site or used in WordPress Playground, a browser-based version of WordPress that runs without a host. Part of WordPress’s mission Mullenweg said Telex fits into WordPress’s broader vision of making publishing accessible. “When we think about democratised publishing, embedded in that is WordPress’s mission: taking things that were difficult to do, that required coding knowledge, and making them accessible in a radically open way – in every language, at low cost, open source. We actually own it and have rights to it,” he said.