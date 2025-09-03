Home / Technology / Tech News / Google to sell certified refurbished Pixel smartphones in India via Cashify

Google to sell certified refurbished Pixel smartphones in India via Cashify

Google's Pixel Refurbished Program, in partnership with Cashify, brings certified Pixel 7 and Pixel 8 Pro at reduced prices, bundled with warranty and charger

Refurbished Google Pixel phones on Cashify
Refurbished Google Pixel phones on Cashify
Harsh Shivam New Delhi
Last Updated : Sep 03 2025 | 12:08 PM IST
Google has partnered with Indian re-commerce platform Cashify to launch the Authorised Refurbished Phone Sale programme. Under the initiative, Cashify becomes an authorised reseller of certified refurbished Pixel smartphones. Earlier-generation models, including the Pixel 7 and Pixel 8 Pro, will be available at lower prices compared to their original retail cost.
 
“Our collaboration with Cashify is a significant step in making the premium Pixel experience more accessible in India, while also advancing our commitment to a circular economy,” said Prem Pandian, global head of strategic initiatives and partnerships, Google Hardware. “This Trusted Reseller programme is designed to meet the robust demand from Indian consumers for premium devices at an accessible price point. Cashify’s expertise provides a trusted, quality-assured path for owning a Pixel, giving our customers peace of mind.”   

Refurbished Pixel phones at Cashify

According to Google, Cashify will conduct detailed quality checks to ensure that refurbished Pixel devices are restored to a “like-new” state. Only genuine Pixel parts will be used in the refurbishment process. Each phone will be packaged in a new box and bundled with a compatible charger. Customers will also receive a one-year limited warranty.
 
Google said refurbished Pixel smartphones will be available across 18,000 pin codes in India through both online and offline sales channels.
From September 3, certified refurbished Pixel smartphones will be available on the Cashify app and website, as well as at select Cashify stores.
 
“As the demand for high-quality refurbished devices continues to rise in India, ensuring consumer trust and accessibility has become more important than ever. In line with this, we are partnering with Google to bring certified refurbished Pixel smartphones to Indian consumers,” said Mandeep Manocha, co-founder and CEO, Cashify. “This initiative represents a significant step in strengthening confidence in the refurbished market by offering devices that meet the highest standards of quality and reliability. Our shared commitment to sustainability and affordability will make premium technology more accessible, while promoting a more responsible approach to consumption.”

First Published: Sep 03 2025 | 12:08 PM IST

