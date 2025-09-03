Google to sell certified refurbished Pixel smartphones in India via Cashify

“Our collaboration with Cashify is a significant step in making the premium Pixel experience more accessible in India, while also advancing our commitment to a circular economy,” said Prem Pandian, global head of strategic initiatives and partnerships, Google Hardware. “This Trusted Reseller programme is designed to meet the robust demand from Indian consumers for premium devices at an accessible price point. Cashify’s expertise provides a trusted, quality-assured path for owning a Pixel, giving our customers peace of mind.”

Refurbished Pixel phones at Cashify

According to Google, Cashify will conduct detailed quality checks to ensure that refurbished Pixel devices are restored to a “like-new” state. Only genuine Pixel parts will be used in the refurbishment process. Each phone will be packaged in a new box and bundled with a compatible charger. Customers will also receive a one-year limited warranty.

Google said refurbished Pixel smartphones will be available across 18,000 pin codes in India through both online and offline sales channels.

From September 3, certified refurbished Pixel smartphones will be available on the Cashify app and website, as well as at select Cashify stores.