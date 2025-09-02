Apple iPhone 17: Planning to buy iPhone 16? 3 reasons why you should wait

Apple is set to host its ‘Awe dropping’ event on September 9, where it is expected to launch the iPhone 17 series. In the meantime, last year’s iPhone 16 is being offered at discounted rates on e-commerce platforms like Flipkart and Amazon. The big question, however, is whether to grab the iPhone 16 at its reduced price or hold out for the iPhone 17. Here’s what to expect from the next iPhone lineup, along with three reasons why holding out might be the smarter choice.
Apple Awe dropping event: Details
- Date: September 9, 2025
- Time: 10:30 PM IST
- Venue: Steve Jobs Theater in Apple Park, California, US
- Livestream: Apple website, Apple TV, YouTube
iPhone 17: Three major expected upgrades
ProMotion display
What’s changing: So far, Apple has kept its ProMotion 120Hz refresh rate display exclusive to Pro models, while standard iPhones remained limited to 60Hz. That may finally change with the iPhone 17. Reports indicate Apple is preparing to equip the base model with LTPO OLED panels that support ProMotion.
Why wait: If this upgrade comes through, it would mark one of the most significant improvements to non-Pro iPhones in years. For users who spend time browsing, gaming, or scrolling through social apps, the jump from 60Hz to 120Hz will be immediately noticeable. The change could also enable features like always-on display, making the experience smoother and more fluid.
A19 chip
What’s changing: Up until the iPhone 15 generation, Apple shipped the standard iPhone with previous-generation chips while reserving the latest processors for Pro models. That shifted last year, when the base iPhone 16 got the A18 chip and the Pro models received the A18 Pro. Apple is expected to follow the same pattern this year, with the iPhone 17 featuring the new A19 chip. Built on TSMC’s 3nm process, the A19 will likely deliver broad improvements, especially in AI performance thanks to a more advanced Neural Engine (NPU).
Why wait: The iPhone 16 still holds up well, but the iPhone 17 could offer noticeably better speed, efficiency, and on-device AI processing. With a stronger Neural Engine, tasks like real-time translation and other AI features in iOS 26 may run more smoothly. In addition, a new-generation chip typically means longer software support, which makes the device a stronger long-term investment.
Upgraded selfie camera
What’s changing: Another expected upgrade is in the front-facing camera. Apple will likely move from the current 12MP TrueDepth sensor to a 24MP unit on the iPhone 17 standard model.
Why wait: While most attention usually goes to the rear cameras, the front-facing camera is equally important for many users. A higher-resolution 24MP sensor would mean sharper FaceTime calls, better selfies, and more. For users who rely on front cameras for video chats or content creation, this could be a meaningful improvement.