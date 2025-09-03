Puch AI is call, message away to answer your queries: How's it different?

Puch AI, an Indian artificial intelligence company, has expanded its use case from being available only on messages to now also being available on calls. Led by co-founder Siddharth Bhatia, this AI startup was previously available to consumers on WhatsApp for messaging on 9090909090. However, now the same number will also answer queries on calls, too. Bhatia, in a post on X (formerly Twitter), has stated that it is now in the race with OpenAI, Google, and Meta to emerge as the winner.

Puch AI has multilingual support for 22 languages, including Hindi, Marathi, and Tamil. When users call on this number, they will be greeted with an AI-generated voice of an Indian celebrity such as Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Sachin Tendulkar, Kareena Kapoor, Diljit Dosanjh, and more.

ALSO READ: Soon, OpenAI will introduce parental controls in ChatGPT: Details here How is Puch AI different from other AI companies India-first approach: Puch AI focuses on Indian users, delivering its AI assistant through WhatsApp and now phone calls.

Regional language support: Offers 22 Indic languages for accessibility, targeting users who may not use standalone apps or developer tools.

Ease of access: Emphasises low-friction entry points via messaging and calls, unlike global players that rely on apps, APIs, or enterprise tools.

Contrast with global giants: OpenAI, Google (Gemini), Meta, and Anthropic build large-scale foundation models, developer APIs, enterprise offerings, multi-modal tools, and deep service integrations.

Unique features: Claimed stronger multilingual support than Meta AI. Claimed better video generation than Grok. Fully self-hosted, without relying on external APIs. Always available via voice calls, unlike OpenAI, where free use is limited.

Distinctive differentiator: Users can talk to AI-generated celebrity voices when calling. ALSO READ: Google to sell certified refurbished Pixel smartphones in India via Cashify