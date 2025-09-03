How is Puch AI different from other AI companies
- India-first approach: Puch AI focuses on Indian users, delivering its AI assistant through WhatsApp and now phone calls.
- Regional language support: Offers 22 Indic languages for accessibility, targeting users who may not use standalone apps or developer tools.
- Ease of access: Emphasises low-friction entry points via messaging and calls, unlike global players that rely on apps, APIs, or enterprise tools.
- Contrast with global giants: OpenAI, Google (Gemini), Meta, and Anthropic build large-scale foundation models, developer APIs, enterprise offerings, multi-modal tools, and deep service integrations.
- Unique features: Claimed stronger multilingual support than Meta AI. Claimed better video generation than Grok. Fully self-hosted, without relying on external APIs. Always available via voice calls, unlike OpenAI, where free use is limited.
- Distinctive differentiator: Users can talk to AI-generated celebrity voices when calling.
How to use Puch AI on call
- Users can dial 9090909090 from their phones
- An AI-generated voice of a celebrity will pick up the call and start the conversation with a basic greeting
- Users can start conversing in their own supported language to ask whatever query they have
