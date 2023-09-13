Apple iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus brings Dynamic Island, USB-C, and more

Apple Inc. on September 12 announced the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus at its ‘Wonderlust’ event. Entry-level models in the iPhone 15 series, both the smartphones bring several upgrades, but most importantly, USB type-C connector for charging, data transfers, audio, and video. Powered by Apple A16 Bionic chip, which it introduced last year with the iPhone 14 Pro line, the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus gets second-generation ultrawide-band chip for precise location services. Below are the details:

Apple iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus: India pricing and availability details

The iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus will be available in pink, yellow, green, blue, and black in 128GB, 256GB, and 512GB storage capacities, starting at Rs 79,900 and Rs 89,900, respectively. Both the smartphones will be available for pre-order in 40 countries and region, including India, on September 15, with availability beginning September 22.

Apple iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus: What’s new

Both the smartphones feature colour-infused back glass with a textured matte finish, and a new aluminium enclosure with contoured edges for comfortable in-hand experience. Among other upgrades, both models get Dynamic Island, a 48-megapixel main camera with sensor-shift optical image stabilisation (OIS), auto portrait detection in Photo mode, and 2x Telephoto option using in-sensor zoom.

Apple iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus: Snapshot