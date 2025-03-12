Apple MacBook Air with M4, iPad Air with M3, and Mac Studio 2025 go on sale

Apple MacBook Air with M4 , iPad Air with M3, refreshed iPad, and Mac Studio 2025 are now available for purchase in India. Announced last week, these products by Apple are offered with up to 24-month no-interest equated monthly installment (no-cost EMI), an instant cashback of up to Rs 10,000 from eligible bank cards, and special education pricing.

iPad with A16 and iPad Air with M3: Details, price and variants

Apple refreshed its base-model iPad for 2025 with the A16 chip and double the storage (128GB) in base model. It features an 11-inch liquid retina display, a 12MP rear camera, a 12MP landscape Center Stage front camera, and a Touch ID in the power button. Apple claims a 30 per cent performance boost over its predecessor and up to six times faster speed than the top-selling Android tablet.

The iPad Air 2025 is powered by M3 and offered in 11-inch and 13-inch display options. It supports an upgraded Siri with ChatGPT and a new Magic Keyboard with a trackpad, function keys, and USB-C charging. Apple claims it's up to 4x faster than the M1 model, with enhanced gaming performance through mesh shading and ray tracing.

Both the iPad with A16 and iPad Air with M3 are available with no-cost EMI plan for a duration of 24 months, and an instant cashback of Rs 6,000.

iPad with A16: Pricing

128GB storage: Rs 34,900 (Wi-Fi), Rs 49,900 (Wi-Fi + Cellular)

256GB storage: Rs 44,900 (Wi-Fi), Rs 59,900 (Wi-Fi + Cellular)

512GB storage: Rs 64,900 (Wi-Fi), Rs 79,900 (Wi-Fi + Cellular)

iPad Air with M3: Pricing

128GB, 11-inch variant: Rs 59,900 (Wi-Fi), Rs 79,900 (Wi-Fi + Cellular)

256GB, 11-inch variant: Rs 69,900 (Wi-Fi), Rs 84,900 (Wi-Fi + Cellular)

512GB, 11-inch variant: Rs 89,900 (Wi-Fi), Rs 1,04,900 (Wi-Fi + Cellular)

1TB, 11-inch variant: Rs 1,09,900 (Wi-Fi), Rs 1,24,900 (Wi-Fi + Cellular)

128GB, 13-inch variant: Rs 79,900 (Wi-Fi), Rs 94,900 (Wi-Fi + Cellular)

256GB, 13-inch variant: Rs 89,900 (Wi-Fi), Rs 1,04,900 (Wi-Fi + Cellular)

512GB, 13-inch variant: Rs 1,09,900 (Wi-Fi), Rs 1,24,900 (Wi-Fi + Cellular)

1TB, 13-inch variant: Rs 1,29,900 (Wi-Fi), Rs 1,44,900 (Wi-Fi + Cellular)

MacBook Air with M4: Details, price and variants

The MacBook Air with M4 comes in 13-inch and 15-inch display options. It starts with 16GB unified memory and features a 12MP Center Stage camera. The laptop packs a 10-core CPU, 8-core or 10-core GPU, and a 500-nit Liquid Retina display. It supports Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.3, MagSafe charging, Thunderbolt 4, and support for up to two 6K external displays with the lid on. With a four or six-speaker system, fast charging, and Apple Intelligence support, it remains a powerful, efficient choice.

Apple is offering no-cost EMI plan for a duration of 24 months, and an instant cashback of Rs 10,000.

MacBook Air with M4 – 13-inch display: Pricing

10-Core CPU, 8-Core GPU, 16GB Unified Memory, 256GB SSD storage: Rs 99,900

10-Core CPU, 10-Core GPU, 16GB Unified Memory, 512GB SSD storage: Rs 119,900

10-Core CPU, 10-Core GPU, 24GB Unified Memory, 512GB SSD storage: Rs 139,900

MacBook Air with M4 – 15-inch display: Pricing

10-Core CPU, 10-Core GPU, 16GB Unified Memory, 256GB SSD storage: Rs 124,900

10-Core CPU, 10-Core GPU, 16GB Unified Memory, 512GB SSD storage: Rs 144,900

10-Core CPU, 10-Core GPU, 24GB Unified Memory, 512GB SSD storage: Rs 164,900

Mac Studio powered by M3 Ultra and M4 Max: Pricing

Apple introduced new Mac Studio models with M4 Max and M3 Ultra chips, supporting up to 512GB unified memory. The M4 Max features a 16-core CPU, 40-core GPU, and 32-core Neural Engine, while the M3 Ultra packs a 32-core CPU, 80-core GPU, and 32-core Neural Engine for AI and ML tasks. Connectivity includes Thunderbolt 5, 10Gb Ethernet, HDMI, and an SDXC slot. The M3 Ultra supports up to eight 6K Pro Display XDRs. Apple claims 2.1x faster Xcode compilation with M4 Max and up to 16.9x faster LLM token generation with M3 Ultra compared to M1 Ultra.

The Mac Studio 2025 is offered will a no-cost EMI plan for a duration of 24 months, and an instant cashback of up to Rs 10,000 on selected models from eligible cards.

Mac Studio with M3 Ultra chip starts at Rs 429,900 and M4 Max at Rs 214,900.