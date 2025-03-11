WNS to acquire Kipi.ai to expand data analytics and AI capabilities

WNS, a business process management (BPM) company, said it bought Kipi.ai, a data modernisation company working on the Snowflake platform, for an undisclosed amount.

Kipi, based in the US, provides strategy, execution, and managed service capabilities across data engineering, advanced analytics, and data science. The acquisition is a move by WNS to expand its presence in the analytics and AI sector.

Legacy players in the BPM and IT services sector are acquiring artificial intelligence (AI) companies that offer solutions leveraging AI, machine learning (ML), generative AI (GenAI), and analytics to better serve their clients, improve efficiency, and reduce costs.

“We believe that Kipi’s market-differentiated data modernisation capabilities and talented team are an excellent fit for WNS. Together, we will leverage domain expertise and scalable AI solutions to drive decision intelligence and efficiencies, and to create new revenue streams," WNS chief executive Keshav Murugesh said in a statement.

Kipi operates in the healthcare, financial services, technology, and manufacturing sectors and has more than 250 proprietary accelerators, enablers, applications, and solutions. It also has more than 600 employees, including over 450 data engineers, solutions architects, data scientists, and business analysts.

"The strong cultural alignment and complementary service offerings between our two firms will unlock the full potential of AI and offer opportunities to grow and better serve our global clients,” said Jason Small, founder and CEO of Kipi.ai.