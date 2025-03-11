Home-grown game developer SuperGaming has issued a new update for its “Indus Battle Royale” mobile game. Among the notable additions in this update is the Gen0-47, an assault rifle designed for precision and high-skill combat. The update also introduces a new Kathakali-inspired vigilante character, Agni Raagam. Additionally, players can also experience the new ‘Rebirth Royale’ mode, an unranked squad-only mode featuring a 3SPAWN respawn system.

Indus Battle Royale update: What is new