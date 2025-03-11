Tech wrap March 11: Xiaomi 15 Series, Samsung Galaxy Book 5, OnePlus, more

Xiaomi has unveiled its latest flagship 15 series smartphones in India. Featuring the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite processor, the lineup includes two models: Xiaomi 15 and Xiaomi 15 Ultra. Both devices come equipped with a Leica co-developed camera system. The Xiaomi 15 Ultra is priced at ₹1,09,999, while the Xiaomi 15 starts at ₹64,999. Pre-orders commence on March 19, with sales starting from April 3.

Samsung has introduced the Galaxy Book 5 series in India, integrating AI-powered capabilities from Microsoft’s Copilot Plus PC platform along with Samsung's Galaxy AI suite. The series includes three models: Galaxy Book 5 Pro, Galaxy Book 5 Pro 360, and Galaxy Book 5 360. Priced from ₹1,14,990, the devices are now open for pre-booking with promotional offers.

OnePlus has revealed plans to replace its signature alert slider with a new customisable button. In a post on the OnePlus Community Forum, CEO Pete Lau explained the company's rationale, stating that users had frequently requested the ability to personalise the slider’s functionality. OnePlus is now working towards addressing these demands.

Apple has rolled out the third developer beta of iOS 18.4 as the update nears completion. While this version does not introduce significant new features, it focuses on refining performance and fixing reported issues.

Google is introducing a new AI-driven feature that leverages Gemini to identify events from Gmail and add them to Google Calendar. As reported by The Verge, this functionality will allow users to see an "Add to Calendar" button when Gemini detects event-related content in an email.

The Nothing Phone 3a is now available for purchase in India, while the Pro variant will be released on March 15. The smartphone is available through Flipkart and select offline retailers, including Vijay Sales and Croma. As part of the launch, the company is offering trade-in deals and bank discounts.

OPPO has unveiled a new variant of its Reno 13 smartphone, featuring 12GB of RAM and 512GB of storage. The company has also introduced a new Sky Blue colour, which it describes as inspired by the "boundless sky on a clear summer day."

Rockstar Games recently released the Enhanced Edition of Grand Theft Auto 5 (GTA 5) for PC. However, the launch has resulted in record-breaking negative reception on Steam. At the time of writing, only 53% of reviews were positive, with many users criticising the update as a downgrade.

Reports suggest that the next Xbox console may function as a "TV-friendly PC." According to GameRant, Microsoft's successor to the Xbox Series X/S could feature an operating system resembling Windows. Microsoft executives have been hinting at this shift since 2024, claiming the new console will offer the "largest technical leap" in Xbox history.

Indian game developer SuperGaming has released an update for Indus Battle Royale. Among the new additions is the Gen0-47, an assault rifle designed for precise combat. The update also introduces a Kathakali-inspired vigilante character, Agni Raagam, and a new unranked squad mode called ‘Rebirth Royale,’ featuring a 3SPAWN respawn system.

Nothing’s A-series, introduced in 2024, emphasises essential features while maintaining a strong value-for-money appeal in the mid-range segment. This philosophy extends to the recently launched Phone 3a Pro, which I reviewed separately. As for the standard Phone 3a, it shares key specifications with the Pro variant, including the processor, display, and battery, but at a lower price. While it offers strong value, are there missing features that could impact everyday usage?

Apple is preparing for a significant software transformation across its iPhone, iPad, and Mac platforms. The overhaul aims to reshape user experience, marking one of the biggest updates in the company’s history.