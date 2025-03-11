OPPO introduces Reno 13 in Sky Blue colour and 12GB/512GB configuration

Chinese smartphone brand OPPO has announced that it is launching a new variant of its Reno 13 smartphone with 12GB RAM and 512GB storage capacity. The new variant also introduces a Sky Blue colourway for the smartphone, which it said is inspired by the "boundless sky on a clear summer day."

OPPO Reno 13: New variant

The new 12GB RAM + 512GB storage variant is priced at Rs 43,999 and only comes in the new Sky Blue colour. However, customers purchasing the existing 8GB RAM + 256GB storage variant can also choose the new colour option. The new colour and variant of the Reno 13 smartphone will be available for purchase starting March 20, on the OPPO e-store, e-commerce platform Flipkart and select retail outlets.

OPPO said that the Reno 13 smartphone in the new Sky Blue colour offers the same durability with an aerospace-grade aluminium frame, Corning Gorilla Glass 7i at the back, and the company's Armour architecture design for the internals that is said to offer enhanced shock resistance.

OPPO Reno 13: Price

8GB RAM + 128GB storage: Rs 37,999 (Luminous Blue, Ivory White)

8GB RAM + 256GB storage: Rs 39,999 (Luminous Blue, Ivory White, Sky Blue)

12GB RAM + 512GB storage: Rs 43,999 (Sky Blue)

OPPO Reno 13: Specifications