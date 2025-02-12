Apple is reportedly set to make multiple announcements in the coming days, potentially including the launch of the fourth-generation iPhone SE and the M4-powered MacBook Air. According to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, Apple's announcement cycle could begin as early as today (February 12), with major product reveals expected in the weeks ahead.

Gurman said the iPhone SE 4 could be unveiled as early as next week, while a "smaller announcement" is expected today, followed by an update related to Apple Vision Pro on Friday. The M4 MacBook Air is also likely to launch "within weeks."

Apple’s upcoming announcements: what to expect

February 12 announcement

Apple is expected to make a "smaller announcement" today, according to Gurman. While details remain unclear, speculation suggests the company may update its base iPad model with the A18 chip, enabling support for Apple Intelligence.

Another possibility is the release of the first beta of iOS 18.4, which is expected to introduce improvements to Siri, including on-screen awareness, better personal context understanding, and enhanced system control.

Vision Pro-related announcement on February 14

Apple may announce support for Sony's PlayStation VR2 hand controllers for the Vision Pro headset. Reports suggest a potential partnership between the two companies, which could bring PS VR2’s dual controllers and a wider selection of games to Apple’s mixed reality platform, enhancing the gaming experience.

Beyond gaming, Apple may integrate PS VR2 controllers for navigating the visionOS interface, addressing the absence of a dedicated handheld control module for precise interaction in virtual environments.

The timing aligns with Sony’s upcoming State of Play event this week, where the company is expected to share updates on its PlayStation platform.

iPhone SE 4 expected next week

Apple is likely to unveil the fourth-generation iPhone SE next week, according to Gurman. The model is expected to feature a modern design with a flat-frame structure and a glossy glass back, similar to the iPhone 14. Unlike recent iPhones, it may retain the mute switch. At the front, Apple is expected to remove the home button and introduce Face ID within a notch, similar to that of the iPhone 14.

The iPhone SE 4 is expected to be powered by the A18 chip—the same processor used in the iPhone 16 and 16 Plus—paired with 8GB of RAM. This configuration may enable Apple Intelligence, making it the most affordable AI-compatible iPhone. Storage is expected to start at 128GB, doubling the capacity of its predecessor. The device may also feature a 48MP rear camera and a 12MP front-facing camera.

M4 MacBook Air launching within weeks

Following the release of M4-powered MacBook Pro models, Apple is expected to introduce an updated MacBook Air with the new-generation chip. Alongside the chip upgrade, the next-generation MacBook Air is likely to feature 16GB of RAM in its base variant, matching recent changes in the MacBook Pro line-up. However, no major design updates are expected this year.