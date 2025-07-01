Apple plans multiple XR devices by 2028 to expand Vision Pro lineup: Report

Apple is reportedly planning to expand its extended-reality (XR) lineup with multiple new devices over the next few years. According to noted supply chain analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, the US technology giant may unveil several new head-mounted wearables between 2027 and 2028, including lightweight headsets, smart glasses, and display-equipped XR glasses.

Kuo said Apple is likely to launch an M5-powered version of its Vision Pro headset by the end of 2025. The following year, 2026, is expected to see no new XR hardware launches from Apple.

In 2027, however, the company could introduce a “substantially lighter” Vision Air headset, which will reportedly be priced lower than the current $3,999 Vision Pro. This device is expected to be powered by Apple’s flagship iPhone processor.

Apple may also launch a pair of smart glasses in 2027. According to a report by The Verge, the glasses could support voice control, gesture recognition, video recording via a built-in camera, and feature "AI environmental sensing". Mass production timeline As per Kuo, Apple's XR hardware will enter the mass production phase as follows: Vision Pro (M5-powered version): Q3 2025

Vision Air: Q3 2027

Second-generation Vision Pro: H2 2028 For XR smart glasses: Smart glasses (Meta Ray-Ban-like): Q2 2027

XR glasses with display: H2 2028

XR display accessory: H2 2026

Competition in XR space Apple’s move comes amid rising competition from companies such as Meta and Google. Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman reports that Apple’s upcoming smart glasses may resemble Meta’s Ray-Ban smart glasses, but with a more refined design. Meta recently partnered with Oakley, a brand owned by Luxottica, to introduce the Oakley Meta Glasses—smart eyewear targeted at athletes and outdoor users. These glasses feature 3K video recording, up to 8 hours of battery life, and a charging case that adds 48 hours more. The first model, Oakley Meta HSTN smart glasses, will be available for preorder from July 11 at $499, in select markets including the US, Canada, the UK, parts of Europe, and Australia.