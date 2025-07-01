Home / Technology / Tech News / Apple plans multiple XR devices by 2028 to expand Vision Pro lineup: Report

Apple plans multiple XR devices by 2028 to expand Vision Pro lineup: Report

Apple's future XR roadmap may include lighter Vision Air, Meta Ray-Ban-like smart glasses, display-equipped XR glasses, and more

Apple Vision Pro
Apple Vision Pro (Photo: Bloomberg)
Aashish Kumar Shrivastava New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 01 2025 | 12:49 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Apple is reportedly planning to expand its extended-reality (XR) lineup with multiple new devices over the next few years. According to noted supply chain analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, the US technology giant may unveil several new head-mounted wearables between 2027 and 2028, including lightweight headsets, smart glasses, and display-equipped XR glasses.
 
Kuo said Apple is likely to launch an M5-powered version of its Vision Pro headset by the end of 2025. The following year, 2026, is expected to see no new XR hardware launches from Apple.
 
In 2027, however, the company could introduce a “substantially lighter” Vision Air headset, which will reportedly be priced lower than the current $3,999 Vision Pro. This device is expected to be powered by Apple’s flagship iPhone processor.
 
Apple may also launch a pair of smart glasses in 2027. According to a report by The Verge, the glasses could support voice control, gesture recognition, video recording via a built-in camera, and feature “AI environmental sensing”. 

Mass production timeline

As per Kuo, Apple’s XR hardware will enter the mass production phase as follows:
  • Vision Pro (M5-powered version): Q3 2025
  • Vision Air: Q3 2027
  • Second-generation Vision Pro: H2 2028
For XR smart glasses:
  • Smart glasses (Meta Ray-Ban-like): Q2 2027
  • XR glasses with display: H2 2028
  • XR display accessory: H2 2026

Competition in XR space

Apple’s move comes amid rising competition from companies such as Meta and Google. Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman reports that Apple’s upcoming smart glasses may resemble Meta’s Ray-Ban smart glasses, but with a more refined design.
 
Meta recently partnered with Oakley, a brand owned by Luxottica, to introduce the Oakley Meta Glasses—smart eyewear targeted at athletes and outdoor users. These glasses feature 3K video recording, up to 8 hours of battery life, and a charging case that adds 48 hours more. The first model, Oakley Meta HSTN smart glasses, will be available for preorder from July 11 at $499, in select markets including the US, Canada, the UK, parts of Europe, and Australia.
 
Meanwhile, Google demonstrated its Android-powered XR glasses at the I/O 2025 conference. These glasses offer messaging, navigation, real-time translation, and photography through built-in lens displays. In a blog post, Google said the glasses, when paired with its Gemini AI assistant, can access contextual information using onboard cameras, microphones and speakers, without needing to access a phone directly.
 
With Apple entering the space more aggressively, the competition in the XR segment is expected to intensify over the coming years.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Microsoft Authenticator app to drop password autofill: How to export data

Nothing Phone 3 and Headphone 1 launch: Where to watch and what to expect

Garena Free Fire Max: Here are July 1 redeem codes to win skins, diamonds

Drones can safely deliver blood in tough terrains, finds ICMR study

Tech Wrap June 30: Sony Bravia soundbars, Nothing Phone 3, Samsung tri-fold

Topics :Technology NewsApple smart glass

First Published: Jul 01 2025 | 12:49 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story