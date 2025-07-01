Nothing Phone 3 and Headphone 1 launch: Where to watch and what to expect

Nothing is all set to host its “Come to Play” event today, July 1, where it will launch its next-generation flagship smartphone—Nothing Phone 3—alongside its first pair of over-ear headphones, the Nothing Headphone 1. Set to be held in London, the event begins at 10:30 pm IST and will be live-streamed on Nothing’s official YouTube channel. You can also watch the event live through the video embedded towards the end of this video.

Ahead of the launch, the company has revealed key details for both upcoming devices. Here is what we can expect from the upcoming Nothing devices:

Nothing Phone 3: What to Expect

The Nothing Phone 3 will be powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 chipset, which promises faster performance and enhanced AI capabilities on-device. It will also be the company’s most future-ready smartphone yet, with guaranteed support for five years of OS updates and seven years of security patches.

On the imaging front, the Nothing Phone 3 will feature a 50MP periscope telephoto camera, as part of what is expected to be a triple rear camera set-up. The main camera will likely be a 50MP primary sensor, accompanied by an ultra-wide angle sensor to complete the configuration. On the design front, the Nothing Phone 3 will feature a new "Glyph Matrix" interface—an evolution of its earlier Glyph LED lighting set-up. This new dot-matrix-style display, located near the upper-right corner on the back, may offer support for dynamic visuals, interactive notifications, and even simple mini-games like Snake.

Expected specifications: Display: 6.77-inch LTPO AMOLED display, 120Hz refresh rate, 3,000 nits peak brightness

Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8s Gen 4

RAM: 12GB

Storage: up to 512GB

Rear camera: Triple camera set-up with 50MP primary, 50 MP telephoto

Front camera: 32MP

Battery: 5,150mAh

Charging: 65W wired, 20W wireless Nothing Headphone 1: What to Expect Alongside the Phone 3, the brand will unveil its first over-ear headphones. As per last week’s report by 9To5Google, images of the upcoming Nothing Headphone 1 have surfaced online, suggesting that it will carry forward the company's signature transparent aesthetic. The design appears to include squarish ear cups with soft, rounded edges—reminiscent of Apple’s AirPods Max—enhanced by transparent panels that reflect the brand’s visual identity.

The headband includes a cushioned top section, and the ear cups are designed to fold flat for easy storage. According to reports, the right ear cup includes two physical control buttons, while the left features "Sound by KEF" branding—confirming Nothing's collaboration with the British audio firm. Functionally, the headphones are expected to support Active Noise Cancellation (ANC), along with high-fidelity audio codecs like AAC (Advanced Audio Coding) and LDAC (Lossless Digital Audio Codec). Battery life could extend up to 80 hours with ANC disabled.