Microsoft Authenticator app to drop password autofill: How to export data

How to transfer your passwords
How to maintain access to passwords with Edge
- Download the Microsoft Edge browser.
- Go to iPhone Settings and select General.
- Select Autofill & Passwords.
- Under the 'Autofill from' section, you will see a list of available password managers.
- Choose Edge. (If you have set up Passkeys for your Microsoft Account, ensure that Authenticator remains enabled as your Passkey Provider. Disabling Authenticator will disable your passkeys.)
- Open Edge and sign in to start autofilling. Your passwords and addresses are now securely synced in your Microsoft account. You can access them through 'Passwords' under settings.
- Download the Microsoft Edge browser.
- Go to your device Settings and search for 'Autofill'.
- Select Preferred service.
- Select Change and choose Edge.
- Open Edge and sign in to start autofilling. Your passwords and addresses are now securely synced in your Microsoft account. You can access them through 'Passwords' under settings.
Passkeys are still supported
Choosing a different autofill provider instead of Edge
- Set your preferred service as your default autofill provider in your phone's settings.
- Export your saved passwords from Authenticator and import them into your chosen password manager.
- Copy your saved addresses manually from Authenticator by tapping and holding, or export them using Microsoft Edge.
- Re-enter your payment details manually, as they cannot be exported for security reasons.
