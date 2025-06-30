Tech Wrap June 30: Sony Bravia soundbars, Nothing Phone 3, Samsung tri-fold

Sony has broadened its Bravia Theatre lineup in India with the introduction of two new soundbar models — Bravia Theatre System 6 and Bravia Theatre Bar 6. These systems come with support for Dolby Atmos, DTS:X, and are optimized for seamless integration with Bravia TVs. Earlier, Sony also unveiled the Bravia 5 mini LED TV in India, equipped with the AI Processor XR.

UK-based tech brand Nothing is preparing for its “Come to Play” event on July 1, where it will showcase its latest flagship device, the Nothing Phone 3. The event will also introduce the brand’s first over-ear headphones, the Nothing Headphone 1. Scheduled to be held in London, the event will begin at 10:30 PM IST and stream live via the company's official YouTube channel.

Samsung may unveil 'tri-fold' device at Galaxy Z 7 series launch on July 9 Samsung is expected to announce its upcoming foldable smartphones on July 9 at the Galaxy Unpacked event. Reports indicate the tech giant may also preview a 'tri-fold' device, possibly named Galaxy G Fold. However, this model won’t debut alongside the Galaxy Z Series and is anticipated to launch in October. WhatsApp tests in-app document scanner on Android WhatsApp is trialing a new in-app document scanner feature for Android, enabling users to scan documents using the app’s built-in camera. According to WABetaInfo, the function is being rolled out to select users through the beta version 2.25.19.21. A similar tool has already been made available for iOS users.

Xiaomi unveils AI smart glasses powered by Qualcomm chip Xiaomi has launched its AI-powered smart glasses in China, joining the smart eyewear market alongside rivals like Meta and Google. The glasses are driven by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon AR1 chip and incorporate the XiaoAI chatbot, supporting voice commands, instant translation, and more. Minecraft Java Edition update version 1.21.7 Minecraft: Java Edition’s latest update, version 1.21.7, brings two new additions — a “good boy” painting by artist Sarah Boeving and a new music disc titled "Lava Chicken" by Hyper Potions. This release also includes crucial bug fixes and technical changes, updating the Data Pack to version 81 and Resource Pack to version 64.

Microsoft integrates 1Password with Windows 11 for passkey-based sign-ins Microsoft’s latest Windows 11 Insider Preview Build for the Dev Channel introduces several enhancements, including expanded password-less sign-in options. A key update includes integration with 1Password, allowing users to manage passkeys using the widely used credential manager. Apple may have more iOS 26 features in the works Apple is reportedly developing additional features for iOS 26, including a real-time translation capability for AirPods. As per 9to5Mac citing Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, these features weren’t ready for WWDC 2025 but are expected to be included in future beta releases.

Nothing Phone 3 to Samsung Galaxy Z Fold: Smartphones set to launch in July Several smartphone brands are gearing up for major launches in India this July. Nothing will unveil the Phone 3 on July 1, followed by Samsung’s Galaxy Z-series foldables at its Galaxy Unpacked event on July 9. Vivo is also set to introduce the X200 FE, its first "FE" model in the X-series. Other expected releases include the OnePlus Nord 5 series and OPPO Reno 14 series. Google's Pixel Watch 3 skips UWB, uses Bluetooth tracking instead The Pixel Watch 3 from Google is said to rely on Bluetooth-based Channel Sounding for precise location tracking, foregoing Ultra-Wideband (UWB) tech. The Verge reports that although the feature is available, its effectiveness is limited by the need for more compatible devices. Introduced in the Wear OS 5.1 update in March, this feature enhances the watch’s ability to locate nearby gadgets.

iPhone 17 Pro may feature new Apple logo placement, design, camera upgrades Apple’s upcoming iPhone 17 Pro might showcase a notable aesthetic change — a new position for the Apple logo. According to 9To5Mac, leaked visuals suggest the logo may be relocated just below the redesigned camera bar, marking a shift not seen since the iPhone 11 series. OPPO Find X8 Ultra review: Smartphone photography's new benchmark? OPPO is not bringing the Find X8 Ultra to India, and the reviewed unit was sourced from China. Despite early challenges with sideloading apps and system setup, the phone offered a seamless experience after configuring Google services. The X8 Ultra stands out as a well-rounded, camera-first flagship. While other models like the Xiaomi 15 Ultra and Vivo X200 Pro shine in specific aspects, OPPO’s offering strikes a better overall balance with exceptional color accuracy, powerful telephoto zoom, and impressive low-light portrait results. It’s described as the best camera-focused phone tested this year.