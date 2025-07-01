Garena Free Fire Max: Here are July 1 redeem codes to win skins, diamonds

Garena Free Fire Max has released redeem codes for July 1, giving players a chance to unlock free in-game rewards. These rewards may include unique costumes, weapon skins, diamonds, and limited-time power-ups.

Since the codes have limited validity and a restricted number of redemptions, users are encouraged to redeem them as early as possible.

Here’s a list of active codes along with easy instructions on how to claim them.

Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes for today

As per a report by IGN India, active redeem codes for July 1 are:

FVTXQ5KMFLPZ

FFRPXQ3KMGT9

FFNFSXTPQML2

RDNAFV7KXTQ4

FFMTYQPXFGX6

FF6WXQ9STKY3

FFRSX4CYHXZ8

NPTF2FWXPLV7

FFDMNQX9KGX2

FFCBRX7QTSL4

FFSGT9KNQXT6

FPSTX9MKNLY5

XF4S9KCW7KY2

FFEV4SQPFKX9

FFPURTXQFKX3

FFNGYZPPKNLX7

FFYNCXG2FNT4

FPUSG9XQTLMY

Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes: How to use Visit the official Rewards Redemption website for Garena Free Fire Max.

Log in using your preferred platform—Facebook, X, Google, or VK ID.

Copy the redeem codes from the list and paste them into the provided text box. Once a Free Fire Max code is successfully redeemed, the rewards are sent straight to the player’s in-game mailbox. Any gold or diamond bonuses are added to the account instantly. These codes can unlock a variety of in-game items like Rebel Academy outfits, Revolt Weapon Loot Crates, Diamond Vouchers, and other cosmetic upgrades.