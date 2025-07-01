Home / Technology / Tech News / Garena Free Fire Max: Here are July 1 redeem codes to win skins, diamonds

Garena Free Fire Max: Here are July 1 redeem codes to win skins, diamonds

Garena Free Fire Max has released redeem codes for July 1. Below is a detailed guide that can be followed for the redemption of codes

Garena Free Fire Max
Garena Free Fire Max
Aashish Kumar Shrivastava New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 01 2025 | 9:40 AM IST
Garena Free Fire Max has released redeem codes for July 1, giving players a chance to unlock free in-game rewards. These rewards may include unique costumes, weapon skins, diamonds, and limited-time power-ups.
 
Since the codes have limited validity and a restricted number of redemptions, users are encouraged to redeem them as early as possible.
 
Here’s a list of active codes along with easy instructions on how to claim them.

Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes for today

As per a report by IGN India, active redeem codes for July 1 are:
  • FVTXQ5KMFLPZ
  • FFRPXQ3KMGT9
  • FFNFSXTPQML2
  • RDNAFV7KXTQ4
  • FFMTYQPXFGX6
  • FF6WXQ9STKY3
  • FFRSX4CYHXZ8
  • NPTF2FWXPLV7
  • FFDMNQX9KGX2
  • FFCBRX7QTSL4
  • FFSGT9KNQXT6
  • FPSTX9MKNLY5
  • XF4S9KCW7KY2
  • FFEV4SQPFKX9
  • FFPURTXQFKX3
  • FFNGYZPPKNLX7
  • FFYNCXG2FNT4
  • FPUSG9XQTLMY

Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes: How to use

  • Visit the official Rewards Redemption website for Garena Free Fire Max.
  • Log in using your preferred platform—Facebook, X, Google, or VK ID.
  • Copy the redeem codes from the list and paste them into the provided text box.
Once a Free Fire Max code is successfully redeemed, the rewards are sent straight to the player’s in-game mailbox. Any gold or diamond bonuses are added to the account instantly.
 
These codes can unlock a variety of in-game items like Rebel Academy outfits, Revolt Weapon Loot Crates, Diamond Vouchers, and other cosmetic upgrades.
  Each code is limited to just 500 redemptions per day and stays valid for only 12 hours, so players are advised to use them quickly to avoid missing out.

Topics :online gamingonline gamesGaming

First Published: Jul 01 2025 | 9:40 AM IST

