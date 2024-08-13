Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Apple releases iOS 18.1 developer beta 2 with AI features: Check what's new

With iOS 18.1 developer beta 2, Apple has reportedly started rolling out Apple Intelligence features in the European Union region

Harsh Shivam New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 13 2024 | 6:51 PM IST
After releasing the initial set of artificial intelligence features with the iOS 18.1 developer beta, Apple has now released the iOS 18.1 beta 2 for developers. While the new beta does not expand the suite of artificial intelligence features, it brings forward features previously introduced in the standard iOS 18 beta cycle. Additionally, it introduces new regional English language support for Apple Intelligence.

It is important to note that the iOS 18.1 beta cycle is limited to the iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max models, as only these smartphones in the current generation support Apple Intelligence.

iOS 18.1 Developer Beta 2: What’s New

Carousel View in Photos App

Apple has made several tweaks to the redesigned Photos app based on user feedback. The company has reportedly removed the new Carousel view feature in iOS 18.1 developer beta 2, following similar changes made in the iOS 18 developer beta 5 last week. Carousel view allowed users to swipe and view picture highlights that were updated daily.

Distraction Control

Apple has introduced the new Distraction Control feature in iOS 18.1 developer beta 2. This feature, which was released last week on the standard iOS 18 beta cycle, allows users to remove certain elements from a webpage that might be distracting. These elements include sign-in pop-ups and overlays.

Apple Intelligence

With iOS 18.1 developer beta 2, Apple has added support for more localised English language dialects to its Apple Intelligence features. These localisation options now include Canada, Ireland, New Zealand, South Africa, India, and Singapore, in addition to the U.S., UK, and Australia, which were added initially.

According to reports, Apple is also rolling out Apple Intelligence features in the European Union (EU) with iOS 18.1 developer beta 2.

Redesigns

Apart from these changes, iOS 18.1 developer beta 2 introduces some user interface improvements. For instance, notifications from apps with a Dark Mode icon enabled will now display the new icon in the notification bar instead of the regular bright icon. Apple has also added a new toggle for enabling Bluetooth in Control Center, separate from the general communication controls.
First Published: Aug 13 2024 | 6:51 PM IST

