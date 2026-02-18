Apple releases iOS 26.4 public beta: Check features, how to upgrade, more

Apple has released the first public beta of iOS 26.4, following the developer beta rollout on Tuesday. According to MacWorld, the update adds video podcast support in Apple Podcasts, text-based playlist creation in Apple Music, end-to-end encryption for RCS messages, and changes to Stolen Device Protection. The first public beta of iOS 26.4 also introduces a new metric for the sleep section of the Health app. Here’s a closer look at what’s new in the update:

iOS 26.3 public beta 1: What’s new

Apple Music: According to the report, the iOS 26.4 public beta adds a new Prompted Playlist feature that lets users generate playlists using text prompts. In the Apple Music app, users can type an idea, mood, or theme and receive a 25-song playlist with a custom title. There’s also a new home screen widget for accessing ambient music playlists.

Apple Podcasts: Apple is reportedly bringing video podcast support to the Apple Podcasts app. As reported, the feature utilises HTTP Live Streaming (HLS). The updated Podcasts app will allow users to switch between watching and listening to episodes, with video downloads supported for offline viewing. Stolen Device Protection: With the update, Stolen Device Protection is now turned on by default for all iPhone users. The feature introduces extra security by requiring Face ID or Touch ID authentication to access sensitive functions. Certain actions are restricted without biometric verification, while others trigger a one-hour security delay.

Freeform Creator Studio: Freeform Creator Studio now lets Creator Studio subscribers access expanded Freeform tools. Subscribers can access premium assets like graphics, photos, illustrations and AI-powered tools for image creation. The update also introduces a new app icon. End-to-End RCS Encryption for Messages: Apple has mentioned in its Release notes that RCS end-to-end encryption is now available for testing in this beta. Although this feature is not shipping in this release and will be available to users in a future software update. Reminder: The app now includes a new "Urgent" section. Urgent reminders come with a built-in alarm to ensure users receive a clear alert when the task is due.

Health App: The iOS 26.4 public beta introduces a new “Average Bedtime” metric within the Sleep section of the Health app. As reported by MacRumors, Apple has also refreshed the Vitals section in the U.S., adding blood oxygen level data to the daily line graph overview. iOS 26.3 Public beta 1: Eligible models iPhone 17 series: iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Pro, iPhone 17 Pro Max, iPhone Air

iPhone 16 series: iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Plus, iPhone 16 Pro, iPhone 16 Pro Max, iPhone 16e

iPhone 15 series: iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro Max

iPhone 14 series: iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 14 Pro Max

iPhone 13 series: iPhone 13, iPhone 13 mini, iPhone 13 Pro, iPhone 13 Pro Max

iPhone 12 series: iPhone 12, iPhone 12 mini, iPhone 12 Pro, iPhone 12 Pro Max

iPhone 11 series: iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, iPhone 11 Pro Max

iPhone SE (2nd generation and later) iOS 26.4 public beta: How to download and install