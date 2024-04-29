iPad Pro: Apple to debut M4 chip with support for on-devices AI on May 7

The 2024 iPad Pro model, which is expected to debut at Apple’s “Let Loose” event on May 7, would likely be powered by its M4 chip, instead of the M3 chip that is currently the latest Apple silicon. It essentially means that Apple would debut the M4 chip with the iPad Pro on May 7. Reportedly, the M4 chip would feature a new neural processing unit (NPU) for running AI models on-device. On that note, Bloomberg has reported that there is a strong possibility for Apple to go with the M4 chip for the iPad Pro, positioning the device as its first AI-powered device.

According to the report, Apple would be able to present its AI strategy at its upcoming developers-focused conference – Worldwide Developer Conference (WWDC) on June 10 – with more ease by introducing the iPad Pro model with an AI-chip ahead of it.



At the WWDC, Apple is expected to unveil new AI tools and features for its upcoming operating systems (OS). Now, it is expected that the company will focus on how the M4 chip and new iPad Pros will take advantage of the new features.

Apple is expected to unveil new AI tools and features for all its upcoming OS versions including iOS 18, iPadOS 18, and macOS. With the new top-end iPad model expected to get an AI-chip, Apple would likely power the entire upcoming iPhone 16 series with an A18 chip, featuring similar NPU capabilities for running AI models as the M4 chip.

On the AI front, Bloomberg has reported that Apple has re-engaged in talks with Microsoft-backed OpenAI to host AI features on the upcoming iPhone.

Apple is said to have developed its own AI model, which would likely run entirely on-device, powering AI features on the iOS 18. However, the indigenously developed AI model by Apple is likely less powerful than the Large Language Models (LLMs) from the likes of OpenAI and Google. While most of the AI features on the upcoming iPhone will likely be powered by Apple’s model, Apple will likely partner with someone like Google or OpenAI to bring some additional AI-powered tools to its devices.

Reportedly, Apple has been in talks with Google over an AI partnership for featuring Google’s Gemini AI-powered tools on iOS 18.