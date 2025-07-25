Apple rolls out iOS 26, iPadOS 26, macOS 26, and watchOS 26 in public beta

Apple has begun rolling out the public beta versions of iOS 26 , iPadOS 26, macOS 26, and watchOS 26, following their initial unveiling at WWDC 2025 last month. The new updates bring a significant visual overhaul led by the “Liquid Glass” design language, which introduces fluid, translucent elements across the interface. Alongside the aesthetic revamp, Apple is also introducing new Apple Intelligence features, a redesigned experience for core apps, and a unified Games app across platforms.

iOS 26 public beta: Eligible iPhones

iPhone 16 Pro Max, 16 Pro, 16 Plus, 16, 16e

iPhone 15 Pro Max, 15 Pro, 15 Plus, 15

iPhone 14 Pro Max, 14 Pro, 14 Plus, 14

iPhone 13 Pro Max, 13 Pro, 13, 13 mini

iPhone 12 Pro Max, 12 Pro, 12, 12 mini

iPhone 11 Pro Max, 11 Pro, 11

iOS 26: What’s new

One of the most dramatic redesigns to iOS in years, iOS 26 is centred around the new Liquid Glass interface, which layers smooth transparency, upgraded animations, and updated icons. Both the Home and Lock Screens now support deeper widget customisation.

ALSO READ: iOS 26 public beta with 'Liquid Glass' out now: How to install, who gets it Apple Intelligence expands its role with live translation within Phone and Messages apps, smarter suggestions, and enhanced Visual Intelligence for contextual actions. Existing tools such as Genmoji have also been improved, while users can try out new ChatGPT-based styles for generating images in Image Playground. Native apps receive notable changes too: the Phone app gains a unified UI and the Messages app now supports polls. A new Apple Games app helps track gameplay, discover titles, and browse Apple Arcade content. macOS 26 Tahoe public beta: Eligible Macs MacBook Air M1 or later

MacBook Pro 16-inch 2019 or later

MacBook Pro 2020 or later

MacBook Pro 13-inch 2020 with four Thunderbolt 3 ports (Powered by Intel chip and Apple M series chip)

iMac 2020 or later

Mac mini 2020 or later

Mac Pro 2019 or later

Mac Studio 2022 and later macOS 26 Tahoe: What’s new macOS 26 Tahoe brings the Liquid Glass design to the Mac, with a fully transparent menu bar and new visual customisation tools such as emoji folder overlays and colour-matched themes. Apple Intelligence tools also make their way to macOS with smarter shortcuts, improved Genmoji, and Image Playground.

ALSO READ: WWDC 2025: What is coming to Apple Macs with macOS 26 'Tahoe' update Spotlight sees its biggest upgrade yet with grouped search, better filtering, and support for third-party content and smart previews. Users can now perform hundreds of system-level tasks without launching apps. Safari is faster, Notes now supports Markdown and call transcription, and Journal makes its debut on Mac. A new Games app acts as a central hub for titles, friends, and Game Centre activity. iPadOS 26 public beta: Eligible iPads iPad Pro (M4)

iPad Pro 12.9-inch (3rd generation and later)

iPad Pro 11-inch (1st generation and later)

iPad Air (M2 and later)

iPad Air (3rd generation and later)

iPad (A16)

iPad (8th generation and later)

iPad mini (A17 Pro)

iPad mini (5th generation and later) iPadOS 26: What’s new Alongside the Liquid Glass redesign, iPadOS 26 introduces improved multitasking tools. A new windowing system with macOS-style controls allows users to resize and reposition app windows, with full integration into Stage Manager. A floating system-wide menu bar offers quick access to contextual commands.

ALSO READ: Apple iPadOS 26: Check key features coming to these iPads later this year The Preview app finally comes to iPad, enabling annotation and PDF editing with Apple Pencil. Other changes include a revamped Files app with folder pinning, improved List views, and background task support for video exports. For creators, tools like per-app mic selection, voice isolation, and Local Capture enhance conferencing and content production. Apple Intelligence features such as smarter shortcuts and Live Translation are also present across the system. watchOS 26 public beta: Eligible Apple Watch models Apple Watch Series 6

Apple Watch Series 7

Apple Watch Series 8

Apple Watch Series 9

Apple Watch Series 10

Apple Watch SE (2nd generation)

Apple Watch Ultra

Apple Watch Ultra 2 watchOS 26: What’s new watchOS 26 adopts the Liquid Glass design across key interface elements such as the Control Centre and Smart Stack, offering a more immersive experience. The standout new feature is Workout Buddy, a real-time fitness coach powered by Apple Intelligence. It delivers spoken encouragement and performance tracking during activities like running, cycling, and HIIT.