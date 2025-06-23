Monday, June 23, 2025 | 03:56 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Apple's Liquid Glass design could be first step towards an all-glass iPhone

Apple may start phasing out the Dynamic Island next year as it works toward an all-glass iPhone and foldable model, both featuring cutting-edge under-display technology

Harsh Shivam New Delhi
Last Updated : Jun 23 2025 | 3:54 PM IST

Apple is reportedly planning a major design overhaul for the iPhone, aiming to release a mostly glass model in time for the product’s 20th anniversary in 2027. According to a report by MacRumors, citing Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, Apple may start making gradual changes as early as next year, beginning with a smaller Dynamic Island on 2026 iPhone models. These changes would align with the company’s broader visual shift, hinted at through the recently announced “Liquid Glass” design language, which debuted with iOS 26 and other platform updates.
 
Gurman has previously reported that Apple is working on a “mostly glass, curved iPhone” featuring no display cutouts. While details remain limited, the new model is expected to incorporate advanced display technology that allows both the front-facing camera and Face ID sensors to sit beneath the screen.
 
This shift could begin with the iPhone 18 Pro series in 2025. As reported earlier by The Information, Apple may implement under-display Face ID next year, with only a small hole in the display's top-left corner to accommodate the front camera. This change would eliminate the current pill-shaped Dynamic Island, significantly refining the front design.

Backing these claims, a 9To5Mac report earlier this year pointed to an Apple patent focused on improving under-display camera technology. The patent describes a display with selectively removed subpixels to improve light transmission—especially of infrared (IR) light—critical for Face ID’s functionality. Apple has reportedly faced challenges with IR transmission in past under-display camera attempts.
 
In parallel with these efforts, Apple is also believed to be working on a foldable iPhone. Analyst Ming-Chi Kuo recently stated that Apple has started finalising key specifications for the foldable device, which is expected to enter mass production in the second half of 2026.
The foldable iPhone is expected to feature a book-style design with a 7.8-inch internal display and a 5.5-inch cover screen. It is also expected to be extremely thin, measuring around 4.5mm when unfolded. Apple may incorporate its under-display sensor technology in the foldable model too.

Apple’s Liquid Glass design: What is new

With iOS 26 and other platform updates, Apple unveiled its new Liquid Glass design language. It introduces translucent interface layers, dynamic reflections, and fluid animations that respond to user movement and environmental context. The redesign extends across the system, transforming everything from buttons and sliders to full panels, toolbars, and app navigation. Additionally, iOS 26 brings a new “Clear” look for the Home Screen, allowing app icons and widgets to appear with a transparent or semi-transparent finish.

Topics : Apple iPhone Apple iOS

First Published: Jun 23 2025 | 3:54 PM IST

