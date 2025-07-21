iOS 26 public beta: Rollout timeline, eligible iPhone models, and more

Apple is reportedly set to release the first public beta of iOS 26 this week, according to MacRumors citing Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman. Apple had previously announced that the public beta would arrive sometime in July, though no exact date was confirmed.
First unveiled at WWDC 2025 and already available in developer beta, iOS 26 introduces a major visual redesign with the new “Liquid Glass” interface, advanced Apple Intelligence features like real-time call translation, and enhancements to core apps such as Phone, Messages, and Music. The update also brings a new Apple Games app, offering a unified hub for gaming across Apple devices.
iOS 26 public beta: Eligible iPhones
The public beta of iOS 26 will be available for the following iPhone models:
- iPhone 16 Pro Max, 16 Pro, 16 Plus, 16, 16e
- iPhone 15 Pro Max, 15 Pro, 15 Plus, 15
- iPhone 14 Pro Max, 14 Pro, 14 Plus, 14
- iPhone 13 Pro Max, 13 Pro, 13, 13 mini
- iPhone 12 Pro Max, 12 Pro, 12, 12 mini
- iPhone 11 Pro Max, 11 Pro, 11
While all of the above devices will support iOS 26, Apple Intelligence features will be exclusive to iPhone 15 Pro, 15 Pro Max, and the entire iPhone 16 series.
iOS 26 public beta: How to download and install
Once the iOS 26 public beta goes live, you can install it by following these steps:
- Sign up at the Apple Beta Software Programme
- On your iPhone, go to Settings > General > Software Update
- Tap Beta Updates, then select iOS 26 Public Beta
- Return to the Software Update screen and wait for the beta to appear
- Agree to the terms and conditions, and begin the download
- Once downloaded, the installation will begin automatically
Note: Make sure to back up your iPhone before installing the beta version.
iOS 26: What’s new
iOS 26 brings one of the significant design changes in years, featuring a new look Liquid Glass aesthetic. The interface includes translucent UI layers, smooth animations, refreshed app icons, and better widget customisation on the Home and Lock Screens. Apps like Safari, Camera, and Photos now have cleaner layouts and easier navigation.
Apple Intelligence takes the spotlight in iOS 26, bringing AI-powered features across the system. Users get live translation in Phone and Messages, smarter suggestions, and improved Visual Intelligence for actions based on context. There are also more ways to create custom emojis using Genmoji, along with new ChatGPT styles for generating images in Image Playground.
Several core apps have also been redesigned:
- The Phone app now merges Recents, Favourites, and Voicemails into a single view and adds Call Screening and Hold Assist
- Messages brings typing indicators for group chats, poll creation, sender screening, and Apple Cash integration directly within conversations
- The all-new Apple Games app helps users track progress, discover new games, and navigate Apple Arcade titles
Other enhancements include:
- Apple Music: AutoMix feature and live lyrics translation
- Apple Maps: Encrypted location history
- Apple Wallet: Real-time travel updates
- AirPods: Studio-quality audio recording, voice isolation, and a new camera remote feature
- CarPlay: Pinned messages, Live Activities, and a redesigned call interface
- Accessibility: Expanded reader tools, Braille support, and updates to Live Listen and Personal Voice