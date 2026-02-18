Apple's AI hardware line to include smart glasses, pendant, more: Report

Apple is reportedly preparing a new wave of AI-powered hardware, including its first smart glasses, a wearable pendant, and camera-equipped AirPods. According to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, the devices will rely on built-in cameras and work closely with the iPhone, allowing Siri to understand visual context and respond based on what users are seeing. The move reportedly signals Apple’s broader push into AI-driven wearables as it looks beyond the iPhone for future growth. The report noted that the smart glasses will be the most advanced device, while the pendant and camera-equipped AirPods will be simpler products mainly built to support Siri with visual input.

Apple's smart glasses Apple's smart glasses are reportedly the most advanced of the three. According to the report, they will likely include high-resolution cameras for photos and videos, along with sensors to help the device understand its surroundings. Unlike the Vision Pro headset, the glasses are not expected to include a display. Instead, users would interact through microphones and speakers, asking Siri questions about objects or locations in real time. Apple is reportedly focusing on better build quality and improved camera technology to stand out. Apple has reportedly made steady progress on the project, internally known as N50, and has shared more prototypes with its hardware engineering teams in recent months. The report added that production could begin as early as December, with a possible public launch planned for 2027.

According to Bloomberg, Apple first tested the device by placing electronics and cameras inside ready-made frames from different brands. At one stage, the company also considered launching the product through partnerships, similar to how Meta has partnered with Ray-Ban and Oakley. However, Apple has reportedly decided to design and manufacture its own frames and will offer them in multiple sizes and colours. Early prototypes of the glasses were connected by a cable to an external battery pack and an iPhone, but newer versions have the components built directly into the frame, as per the report. The design reportedly uses premium materials, including acrylic elements, to give the glasses a more premium finish.

Apple is said to be considering releasing the glasses in more styles over time. The smart glasses are expected to feature two cameras — one for high-resolution photos and videos, and another for computer vision, similar to the technology used in the Vision Pro. This second sensor would help the glasses better understand their surroundings and estimate distances between objects. ALSO READ: Anthropic releases Claude Sonnet 4.6 model, highlighting these improvements Apple’s AI-powered pendant and AirPods The report mentioned that the pendant and AI-powered AirPods are simpler products. They would likely include lower-resolution cameras designed mainly to provide visual input for AI tasks, rather than for taking photos. The pendant can reportedly be clipped to clothing or worn as a necklace. As reported, the camera would act as an “eyes and ears” extension of the iPhone, capturing context for Siri.

According to the report, the pendant concept was developed by Apple’s industrial design team while the company was still finalising the design of its smart glasses. The device is said to be somewhat similar in idea to the Humane AI Pin, but unlike that product, Apple’s version is designed to work as an accessory to the iPhone rather than as a standalone device. The pendant would function as an always-on camera and microphone, giving Siri more awareness of the user’s surroundings. While the design team is reportedly leading the product’s direction, engineering support is coming from the Vision Products Group, the team behind the Vision Pro headset.

The device is not expected to include a display or projector. Instead, it would rely on an iPhone for processing power. Although it may include a dedicated chip, its computing capabilities are expected to be closer to AirPods than the Apple Watch. Apple is also reportedly debating whether to add a built-in speaker, which would allow users to interact with the device directly without needing AirPods. The project remains in early development and could still be cancelled, though it may launch as early as next year if it moves forward. As reported, Apple has previously experimented with other camera-based wearables, including Apple Watch models with embedded cameras, but those ideas were dropped after testing. Meanwhile, camera-equipped AirPods have been in development for some time. The company has already begun adding more AI-driven features, including a live translation mode introduced last year.