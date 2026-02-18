AI to enhance human skills, not replace expertise: Airbus executive

Artificial Intelligence (AI) is a responsible enabler designed to augment human capability and not a replacement for expertise, Airbus India chief Jurgen Westermeier said on Wednesday.

The President and Managing Director for India and South Asia at Airbus also said that AI should be seen as a bridge that helps to be more efficient and optimise resources on the way to the net-zero goals.

He was speaking at a session of the AI Impact Summit here.

Aircraft maker Airbus has a significant presence in India.

Westermeier said Al is not a replacement for expertise, rather it is a responsible and ethical enabler designed to augment human capability.