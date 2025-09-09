Apple's Awe dropping on September 9: Fanboy wish list from iPhone 17 series

As an ardent iPhone user, I’m eagerly anticipating the iPhone 17 series launch today at Apple’s ‘Awe-Dropping’ event. Reports suggest Apple will introduce four models this year: the iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Pro, iPhone 17 Pro Max, and a new ultra-thin iPhone 17 Air , which is said to replace the Plus variant. With all the speculation surrounding the lineup, I’ve been thinking about what I personally want to see from this generation. Here’s my wish list for the iPhone 17 series.

No price hike, please

My first hope is that Apple holds the line on pricing. iPhones are already in the premium category, and pushing prices even higher makes them difficult to justify for many buyers. Keeping costs stable would not only help Apple appeal to more customers but also acknowledge the loyalty of those who upgrade often.

ALSO READ: iPhone 17 series launch: Where to watch Apple's 'Awe dropping' event live That said, things may not turn out that way. A report from Techarc suggests the base model of the iPhone 17 series could start at around Rs 86,000 in India – significantly more than the iPhone 16’s Rs 79,900 launch price last year. This projection is based on the rupee-dollar exchange rate and Apple’s typical trend of raising prices year on year. Telephoto camera in non-Pro models One of the clearest dividing lines between Apple’s standard and Pro iPhones is the camera setup, particularly the inclusion of a telephoto lens. Bringing this feature to the regular iPhone 17 or iPhone 17 Air would add much-needed versatility to everyday photography, especially for users like me who don’t always want or need the Pro models.

ALSO READ: Google Pixel 10 review: A blend of familiar design and meaningful upgrades Rival brands have already gone this route. Google added a telephoto lens to its base Pixel 10 model this year, while Samsung has been offering triple-camera systems, including telephoto, on its standard Galaxy S-series devices for years. Unfortunately, leaks suggest Apple is set to stick with tradition and keep telephoto exclusive to the Pro lineup. It feels like a missed opportunity, even if I still hold out hope for it in the future. Fast charging Charging speed is another area where Apple continues to lag. Many Android flagships now offer extremely fast charging, with some devices capable of hitting a full charge in under 30 minutes. Faster charging would make daily life easier, particularly for people who are always on the move.

While a boost to wired charging speeds doesn’t seem likely this year, there is at least some good news. The adoption of the new Qi2 25W wireless charging standard among accessory makers, could allow iPhones to charge wirelessly at up to 25W when paired with compatible third-party chargers or power banks. Even if wired speeds remain unchanged, this addition would be a welcome step forward. Better thermals Thermal management has long been an issue for iPhones. Whether gaming, recording high-resolution video, or multitasking heavily, the devices can heat up quickly, sometimes leading to throttled performance and long-term battery wear. This year, the Pro models are expected to incorporate vapor chamber cooling for the first time, which could help maintain stable performance under pressure. If Apple delivers on this, it would be a meaningful improvement, especially for power users.

System-wide intelligence Apple has been rolling out its Apple Intelligence features, but I’d like to see them more deeply embedded across the iPhone experience. Smarter suggestions, proactive automation, and personalisation that adapts to user habits could make the device feel far more intelligent and useful on a daily basis. Reports suggest Apple may eventually deliver on this with a revamped Siri, powered by large language models (LLMs). However, this new AI-driven Siri is unlikely to launch alongside the iPhone 17 series. Initially planned for 2025, smarter Siri has been delayed and might arrive sometime in 2026, possibly as late as April.