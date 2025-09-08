Home / Technology / Tech News / Google Search's AI Mode gets a dedicated URL for quick access: What is it

Google Search's AI Mode gets a dedicated URL for quick access: What is it

Reportedly, google.com/ai now directly opens Search AI Mode, making it easier to access Google's latest AI-powered search experience across web and mobile

AI Mode
AI Mode (Image: Google)
Sweta Kumari New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 08 2025 | 4:36 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Google has reportedly simplified the access to its generative AI-powered Search experience by directing ‘google.com/ai’ to open Search AI Mode. According to a report by 9To5Google, the update makes the feature easier to reach on both desktop and mobile web, replacing the longer ‘google.com/aimode’ shortcut previously used. It has now been simplified to a shorter, more memorable URL.

Google AI Mode shortcut: What’s new

According to the report, the change reflects Google’s efforts to make AI Mode more discoverable and convenient as it expands the role of AI in Search. By shortening the URL to a simple and memorable address, users can now directly access the enhanced AI results page without navigating through additional menus.
 
This shortcut complements other entry points Google has built into Chrome and Search. On desktop, AI Mode can be launched from the Chrome New Tab page through the “Search Google or type a URL” field, or from the Omnibox depending on the query. A filter in the top-left corner of the Search results page also allows users to switch into AI Mode, though some users prefer going straight to the homepage when seeking AI-generated responses. 
 
On mobile, Google has refined the placement of AI Mode within its Android and iOS apps. The feature now appears as a 2x1 button directly below the Search bar, alongside shortcuts for Search Live and Google Lens. The company recently reverted to this design after briefly placing AI Mode inside the main Search field, which is now restored to its familiar look that includes voice search and Lens icons. 

What is Google’s AI Mode in Search?

AI Mode, built on Google’s Gemini 2.5 multimodal AI model, lets users interact with Search in more natural and visual ways. They can speak a query, upload an image, or take a photo with Google Lens and then ask related questions. For example, users can identify a plant and learn how to care for it, or upload a photo of a broken item to get repair instructions.
 
AI Mode also integrates real-time local information, shopping results, and data from Google’s Knowledge Graph to deliver more relevant and helpful responses. The feature is available on the Google app for both Android and iOS.
 
According to Google, AI Mode is specifically designed to handle complex, multi-step queries that would typically require several separate searches. Whether users are comparing smartphones, planning vacations, or tackling DIY projects, the AI Mode leverages Gemini’s multimodal understanding to provide detailed summaries, follow-up prompts, and additional reading links.
 

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Nothing Ear 3 wireless earphones in the works, KEF-tuned audio expected

Meta's Threads now lets users attach longer text to posts: How it works

Soon, Samsung to launch Galaxy S24 with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen3 in India

OPPO F31 series to be launched on September 15: Check specs, features, more

OnePlus Nord Buds 3r goes on sale: Watch unboxing, check price and features

Topics :Artificial intelligenceTech NewsLatest Technology NewsGoogle apps

First Published: Sep 08 2025 | 4:33 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story