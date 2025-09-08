Google Search's AI Mode gets a dedicated URL for quick access: What is it

According to the report, the change reflects Google’s efforts to make AI Mode more discoverable and convenient as it expands the role of AI in Search. By shortening the URL to a simple and memorable address, users can now directly access the enhanced AI results page without navigating through additional menus.

On mobile, Google has refined the placement of AI Mode within its Android and iOS apps. The feature now appears as a 2x1 button directly below the Search bar, alongside shortcuts for Search Live and Google Lens. The company recently reverted to this design after briefly placing AI Mode inside the main Search field, which is now restored to its familiar look that includes voice search and Lens icons.

This shortcut complements other entry points Google has built into Chrome and Search. On desktop, AI Mode can be launched from the Chrome New Tab page through the “Search Google or type a URL” field, or from the Omnibox depending on the query. A filter in the top-left corner of the Search results page also allows users to switch into AI Mode, though some users prefer going straight to the homepage when seeking AI-generated responses.

What is Google’s AI Mode in Search?

AI Mode, built on Google’s Gemini 2.5 multimodal AI model, lets users interact with Search in more natural and visual ways. They can speak a query, upload an image, or take a photo with Google Lens and then ask related questions. For example, users can identify a plant and learn how to care for it, or upload a photo of a broken item to get repair instructions.

AI Mode also integrates real-time local information, shopping results, and data from Google’s Knowledge Graph to deliver more relevant and helpful responses. The feature is available on the Google app for both Android and iOS.