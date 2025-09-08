OnePlus and Hasselblad part ways: What it means for its next flagship phone

OnePlus has announced the end of its partnership with Hasselblad, as the Chinese smartphone manufacturer is shifting its focus to its own imaging engine, OnePlus DetailMax Engine. OnePlus CEO Pete Lau, in a post on the company’s community forum, wrote that Hasselblad’s refined aesthetic sense is now part of their imaging DNA, woven into every future OnePlus camera. He added: “With this planned chapter complete, we enter the next phase of our imaging evolution.”

OnePlus partnered with Hasselblad back in 2021 to launch the OnePlus 9 series together. Since then, the partnership has continued for the flagship series, up until the OnePlus 13 series. Now, OnePlus has designed its own imaging engine “from the ground up to deliver the clearest and most realistic photos on a smartphone.” According to Lau, the OnePlus DetailMax Engine harnesses the full potential of computational imaging to present scenes as they truly are, without over-beautification or distortion.

OnePlus DetailMax Engine: What to expect The OnePlus DetailMax Engine is the company’s new in-house imaging platform, developed to succeed its collaboration with Hasselblad. Built from the ground up, it is said to focus on delivering photographs that look clear, natural, and true to life rather than relying on heavy enhancements. OnePlus says the system uses advanced computational imaging to process more data, enabling photos with greater depth and realism while avoiding artificial effects or over-beautification. According to the company, it is designed to hold up under close inspection—particularly when zoomed in—by preserving fine details and maintaining authentic colours. With this, OnePlus aims to set a new standard for smartphone clarity and consistency in its upcoming flagships.

Which will be the last OnePlus X Hasselblad smartphone? Lau did not specify the timeline or an exact date when this partnership would end. However, the phrasing – “with this planned chapter complete,” suggests that the work together has culminated. OnePlus is reportedly planning to unveil its next flagship, the OnePlus 15, in China by the end of 2025. According to a report by the Mint, India's launch may happen in early 2026. Since the China launch is just a few months away, it is possible that the OnePlus 15 might be the last smartphone with the Hasselblad branding; however, recent reports suggest that the said smartphone will feature DetailMax Camera Engine only.

Sequentially, the upcoming flagship smartphone should have been the OnePlus 14 but the company may skip the "OnePlus 14" moniker due to superstitions around the number 14 in Mandarin-speaking regions, positioning the OnePlus 15 as the direct successor to this year's OnePlus 13. The upcoming OnePlus 15 is expected to run on Qualcomm's next-generation Snapdragon 8 Elite-series processor, coupled with up to 16GB of RAM and up to 1TB of onboard storage. The handset may feature a 6.8-inch 2K LTPO AMOLED screen with a 144Hz refresh rate, slimmer bezels, and an updated design.