Apple to launch AirPods Pro 3 with iPhone 17 series, advanced model in 2026

Apple to launch AirPods Pro 3 with iPhone 17 series, advanced model in 2026

Apple is set to launch AirPods Pro 3 at the 'Awe-Dropping' event with iPhone 17, while a pricier model with infrared camera-based gesture controls may follow in 2026

Apple AirPods Pro 2 (Image: Apple)

Harsh Shivam New Delhi
Last Updated : Sep 09 2025 | 12:49 PM IST

Apple is set to launch the third-generation AirPods Pro at its ‘Awe-Dropping’ event on September 9, alongside the iPhone 17 series. While the AirPods Pro 3 is expected to deliver notable upgrades over the current model, reports suggest Apple is already working on a more premium version equipped with infrared (IR) sensors for hand-gesture control and enhanced spatial audio precision, planned for release in 2026.

AirPods Pro 3: What to expect

The AirPods Pro 3, debuting alongside the iPhone 17 series, is rumoured to introduce advanced health-tracking features, including heart-rate monitoring. This would follow Apple’s earlier move with the Beats Powerbeats Pro 2, which launched this year with heart-rate tracking via optical sensors. For AirPods, however, Apple is believed to be testing a different method—using the in-ear microphones to estimate heart rate through acoustic signals.
 
This aligns with a research paper Apple published in May, where it described experiments using an in-house AI model to calculate heart rate from audio input. If implemented, this approach would enable non-invasive monitoring without additional hardware.

Other anticipated improvements include the introduction of an H3 chip to enhance active noise cancellation and Adaptive Transparency, while also providing better integration with Apple Intelligence features on connected iPhones. The earbuds may also gain stronger Find My functionality through a UWB chip, plus a redesigned slimmer charging case equipped with a capacitive pairing button.

More expensive AirPods Pro 3 in 2026: What to expect

Earlier reports suggested that AirPods Pro 3 could incorporate infrared (IR) sensors to support gesture-based controls and improve spatial audio precision. However, analyst Ming-Chi Kuo recently noted that the IR camera-equipped version is now expected in 2026. Instead of replacing the Pro 3 entirely, this model will reportedly serve as a higher-priced alternative in the lineup.
According to analyst Ming-Chi Kuo and a report by 9to5Mac, the premium AirPods Pro will integrate IR camera sensors to support gesture-based controls, eliminating the need for the current squeeze gestures. The cameras will also boost positional accuracy for spatial audio, creating a more immersive listening experience. This higher-end revision is expected to cost more than the standard AirPods Pro 3, positioning it as Apple’s most advanced wireless earbuds to date.

First Published: Sep 09 2025 | 12:48 PM IST

