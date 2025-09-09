Home / Technology / Tech News / Nothing Ear 3 launch on Sept 18: KEF tuning and transparent design expected

Nothing Ear 3 launch on Sept 18: KEF tuning and transparent design expected

Returning to numerical naming after user feedback, Nothing will likely unveil Ear 3 with transparent design, KEF partnership and improved sound and ANC performance

Nothing Ear 3
Nothing Ear 3
Sweta Kumari New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 09 2025 | 10:50 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Nothing has announced the launch of its fourth-generation flagship wireless earbuds, the Ear 3, for September 18. In its last release, the company had moved away from the numbering format, opting instead for the name Nothing Ear. This time, Nothing has returned to numerical naming, citing user feedback. Andrew Freshwater, head of global smart products marketing, said it was important to return to the clear sequence used with Ear (1) and Ear (2).

Nothing Ear 3: What to expect

Teaser images posted on X (formerly Twitter) indicate that the Ear 3 will continue with Nothing’s signature transparent design, showcasing the internal components. The pictures also reveal a glossy metallic finish, hinting at a new colour option alongside the usual Black and White.  ALSO READ: iPhone 17 series launch: Where to watch Apple's 'Awe dropping' event live 
According to a report from FoneArena, the Ear 3 may feature a revamped dual-driver setup aimed at improving audio quality. Other likely upgrades include more effective active noise cancellation (ANC), a more natural transparency mode, and extended battery life.
 
Nothing recently partnered with UK-based audio company KEF for its Headphone 1, and the collaboration is expected to extend to the Ear 3. For Headphone 1, KEF engineers tuned the drivers, acoustic chambers and supporting software at KEF’s labs to deliver a more natural, immersive sound. A similar level of KEF tuning is anticipated for the Ear 3.
 

Previous-generation benchmark

For context, the Nothing Ear launched in April last year with 11mm custom drivers, up to 45dB ANC, and support for LHDC 5.0 and LDAC codecs for high-resolution audio. It also included Clear Voice 3.0 technology and ChatGPT integration, allowing users to set OpenAI’s chatbot as the default voice assistant on supported devices. 
 
With the Ear 3, Nothing is expected to build on these features to strengthen its premium wireless audio line-up.
  ALSO READ: iPhone 17 series launch: Where to watch Apple's 'Awe dropping' event live

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Google's Gemini AI can now analyse your audio files: All you need to know

iPhone 17 series launch: Where to watch Apple's 'Awe dropping' event live

Apple event may lack sparkle, but rumored iPhone Air could drive upgrades

Apple event on September 9: iPhone 17 series and six more products expected

Google's Gemini AI reportedly unsafe for teens despite guardrails

Topics :Tech NewsNothingBluetooth audio devicesAudio companions

First Published: Sep 09 2025 | 10:50 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story