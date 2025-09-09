Nothing Ear 3 launch on Sept 18: KEF tuning and transparent design expected

Teaser images posted on X (formerly Twitter) indicate that the Ear 3 will continue with Nothing’s signature transparent design, showcasing the internal components. The pictures also reveal a glossy metallic finish, hinting at a new colour option alongside the usual Black and White.

According to a report from FoneArena, the Ear 3 may feature a revamped dual-driver setup aimed at improving audio quality. Other likely upgrades include more effective active noise cancellation (ANC), a more natural transparency mode, and extended battery life.

Nothing recently partnered with UK-based audio company KEF for its Headphone 1, and the collaboration is expected to extend to the Ear 3. For Headphone 1, KEF engineers tuned the drivers, acoustic chambers and supporting software at KEF’s labs to deliver a more natural, immersive sound. A similar level of KEF tuning is anticipated for the Ear 3.

Previous-generation benchmark