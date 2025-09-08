Home / Technology / Tech News / Google's Gemini AI reportedly unsafe for teens despite guardrails

Google's Gemini AI reportedly unsafe for teens despite guardrails

Common Sense Media flags Gemini's kid-focused versions as "High Risk," warning that added filters aren't enough to protect children from unsafe or inappropriate content

Gemini
Gemini
Aashish Kumar Shrivastava New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 08 2025 | 5:18 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Common Sense Media recently released a study based on risk assessments of Google’s Gemini AI products, concluding that the company’s kid-focused tiers still pose significant risks for younger users. In the risk assessment shared with TechCrunch, the nonprofit group said Gemini’s “Under 13” and “Teen Experience” options appear to be the adult model with extra filters layered on, rather than systems designed from the ground up for children.
 
While the assessment acknowledged that Gemini correctly identifies itself to children as a computer — a feature linked to lower risk of delusional attachments — it flagged the platform for other failures, including the potential to provide inappropriate content and unsuitable mental-health advice to minors.

What are the findings?

Common Sense’s core critique is architectural: children’s AI experiences should be purpose-built, not retrofitted from adult offerings, the group says. The tests reportedly showed Gemini could still produce content about sex, drugs, alcohol, and “unsafe” mental-health suggestions that younger users may not be prepared to handle. The group therefore rated both the Under-13 and Teen tiers “High Risk” overall, arguing that age-specific guidance, tone, and safeguards need to be embedded into the system rather than applied as filters after the fact.
 
Robbie Torney, Senior Director of AI programs at Common Sense Media, told TechCrunch that a one-size-fits-all approach “stumbles on the details” and urged AI makers to design with developmental stages in mind.

Google defends

The assessment arrives as Google defends Gemini’s safety work. TechCrunch reports that Google told the news platform that it operates specific policies and red-teaming processes for users under 18, consults outside experts, and has added safeguards after Common Sense identified problem responses.
 
Google also said some items referenced in the nonprofit’s report weren’t available to under-18 accounts and disputed aspects of the testing methodology, though it acknowledged some responses “weren’t working as intended” and said it has implemented additional protections.

How did the competition fare?

Common Sense has been evaluating AI services across the industry; TechCrunch notes its earlier reviews rated Meta AI and Character.AI as “unacceptable,” Perplexity as “high risk,” ChatGPT as “moderate,” and Anthropic’s Claude (targeted at adults) as “minimal” risk.
 
The organisation’s comparative work is intended to give parents and schools a sense of where current models stand on safety and developmental appropriateness, while pushing providers to prioritise child-specific design and independent testing.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

OnePlus and Hasselblad part ways: What it means for its next flagship phone

Google Search's AI Mode gets a dedicated URL for quick access: What is it

Nothing Ear 3 wireless earphones in the works, KEF-tuned audio expected

Meta's Threads now lets users attach longer text to posts: How it works

Soon, Samsung to launch Galaxy S24 with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen3 in India

Topics :GoogleGemini AIAI Models

First Published: Sep 08 2025 | 5:18 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story