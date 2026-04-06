Realme Buds T500 Pro with Hi-Res audio, LHDC support launching April 16

Realme is gearing up to launch its new wireless earbuds, the Realme Buds T500 Pro, on April 16. Ahead of the launch, the company has revealed key features, including support for Hi-Res Audio and the LHDC 5.0 Bluetooth codec for lossless audio. The company said that this feature will deliver better sound quality with more detail and lower latency, especially for users who stream high-quality audio. The Realme Buds T500 Pro will be available in three colour options: Lemon Cola, Orange Mint and Chocolate.

said that the Buds T500 Pro will come in a compact charging case inspired by a “candy box” design. The upcoming earbuds will feature 12.4mm drivers and support Hi-Res Audio. According to the company, the inclusion of LHDC 5.0 suggests that the earbuds may offer better wireless audio transmission, provided the connected device supports it.

Realme will also offer active noise cancellation (ANC), with claims of up to 50dB noise reduction. Alongside this, the earbuds come with a six-microphone setup and an AI-based noise cancellation algorithm designed to improve call clarity in different environments.

On the battery front, Realme claims a total playback time of up to 56 hours with the case. The company also mentioned that the buds will offer 14 days of playback on a single charge.

The earbuds will support Bluetooth 6.1 and offer 45ms ultra-low latency, which could be useful for gaming or video streaming where audio delay matters. There are also multiple EQ modes, allowing users to adjust sound output based on their preference.