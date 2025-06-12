Home / Technology / Tech News / Apple's 'haptic trailer' for F1 The Movie offers force feedback on iPhones

Apple's 'haptic trailer' for F1 The Movie offers force feedback on iPhones

Apple's new haptic trailer for F1 The Movie syncs force feedback with on-screen action, available now on iPhones via the Apple TV+ app

F1: The Movie on Apple TV+
F1: The Movie on Apple TV+
Harsh Shivam New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 12 2025 | 11:54 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Following the preview of F1: The Movie at its WWDC25 keynote, Apple has released a first-of-its-kind haptic movie trailer on the Apple TV+ app. The trailer stands out for offering synchronised haptic feedback when played on a compatible iPhone.
 
For the uninitiated, F1: The Movie, featuring Brad Pitt, is being co-distributed by Apple Original Films, the company's in-house film production division.

F1 The Movie haptic trailer: Details

The two-minute trailer incorporates haptic feedback that responds to the on-screen action. For example, when an F1 car is shown in motion, the iPhone vibrates in sync—subtle vibrations occur during pit stops, such as when tyres are changed, while more intense feedback is triggered during high-speed racing or crash scenes. There’s even light feedback when a driver’s seatbelt is fastened. Apple refers to this concept as a “haptic trailer.”
This kind of feedback is based on “haptics”—a tactile technology that simulates the sensation of touch using hardware components, typically a haptic motor that generates vibrations on demand.
 
Haptic feedback has been a staple on iPhones for years. It’s felt when long-pressing app icons to rearrange them, adjusting volume levels, or interacting with controls in the Control Centre—all powered by the Taptic Engine. However, this marks the first time Apple has applied the technology to enhance a movie trailer, using it as an immersive promotional tool. 

How to watch the ‘F1: The Movie’ haptic trailer

  • Make sure your iPhone is updated to the latest version of iOS.
  • Open the Apple TV+ app and look for the F1 haptic trailer on the home screen.
  • Tap the poster and begin playback to experience the haptic-enhanced trailer.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

India's digital infrastructure development 'game-changer': Databricks CEO

Soon, WhatsApp will offer AI-powered summaries of unread messages: Details

Meta brings AI video editing feature to Meta AI, Edits app: What's new

Nintendo sells more than 3.5 million units within four days of launch

OpenAI eyes India, Saudi, UAE backing in $40 billion AI funding round

Topics :Apple Apple TVFormula One

First Published: Jun 12 2025 | 11:54 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story