Home / Technology / Tech News / Soon, WhatsApp will offer AI-powered summaries of unread messages: Details

Soon, WhatsApp will offer AI-powered summaries of unread messages: Details

WhatsApp is testing an AI-powered message summaries feature through Meta's Private Processing, offering summaries of unread group and personal messages

Private Processing for WhatsApp
Private Processing for WhatsApp (Image: Meta)
Sweta Kumari New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jun 12 2025 | 11:26 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
WhatsApp is testing a new AI-driven feature that enables users to privately generate summaries of unread messages in both personal and group chats. As per WABetaInfo, the feature is backed by Meta AI but operates within a system called Private Processing, which is designed to safeguard user privacy.
 
Earlier this year, Meta announced its plans to introduce cloud-based AI features on WhatsApp, including tools to summarise unread chats and provide writing suggestions. These capabilities now appear to be entering the beta testing stage.
 
According to WABetaInfo, the message summary function is currently available to a limited group of Android beta testers, with a wider rollout anticipated in the coming weeks. 

AI summary for WhatsApp Unread Messages: How it works

The report explains that once Private Processing is enabled in the app’s settings, users will see a special button when they have multiple unread messages. Tapping this button sends a secure, private request to the Private Processing system, which then generates a summary of the unread content. The report highlights that this process remains fully private, with no user data being stored.
 
Private Processing ensures that all data is handled locally on the user’s device, without access by WhatsApp, Meta, or any third-party entity. User interactions remain anonymous and unlinkable to personal identity, thanks to encrypted connections and secure routing.
 
This functionality can be particularly useful for quickly catching up on long threads in active group chats, offering a brief overview without needing to scroll through every message—while keeping user privacy intact.
 
The AI message summary is entirely optional. Users who prefer not to use it can simply ignore the unread messages button or disable the feature via Private Processing settings. Additionally, users with Advanced Chat Privacy enabled will not have access to this summary function. 

What is Private Processing?

Meta previously introduced Private Processing as a way to protect user data while handling AI requests in the cloud. The system, described as a confidential computing framework, mirrors Apple’s Private Cloud Compute (PCC), which was introduced last year to support Apple Intelligence while preserving privacy.
 
According to Meta, Private Processing enables secure handling of AI-based tasks like message summarisation and writing suggestions, without granting access to personal data. It creates a protected virtual cloud environment where tasks are performed without Meta—or anyone else—seeing the actual message content.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Meta brings AI video editing feature to Meta AI, Edits app: What's new

Nintendo sells more than 3.5 million units within four days of launch

OpenAI eyes India, Saudi, UAE backing in $40 billion AI funding round

Garena Free Fire Max: Here are June 12 redeem codes to win diamonds, skins

Premium

Recruiters shift hiring with focus on skill than degrees: LinkedIn

Topics :WhatsApp featuresWhatsApp privacywhatsapp

First Published: Jun 12 2025 | 11:26 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story