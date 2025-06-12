Home / Technology / Tech News / Meta brings AI video editing feature to Meta AI, Edits app: What's new

Meta brings AI video editing feature to Meta AI, Edits app: What's new

Meta AI's video editing feature can stylise short-form videos based on preset text prompts. At present, it supports video clips up to 10 seconds long and is being offered for free for a limited time

Video editing styles in Meta AI
Video editing styles in Meta AI
Harsh Shivam New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 12 2025 | 10:31 AM IST
Meta has launched a new generative AI-based video editing tool within its Meta AI app that enables users to stylise short-form videos using a variety of preset prompts. According to the company, these prompts allow Meta AI to modify elements such as outfits, backgrounds, and overall visual style. The feature is also integrated into Meta’s Edits app.
 
Meta AI’s video editing feature is currently limited to select regions including the US, but is expected to expand to more regions soon. The company also noted that the tool currently supports video clips up to 10 seconds long and is being offered for free for a limited time.

Meta AI’s video editing feature: What it offers

Meta described the AI-powered video editor as simple and accessible, requiring no prior video-editing skills. Users can upload a clip to the Meta AI app, the Meta AI website, or the Edits app, then choose from over 50 preset prompts. Once a selection is made, Meta AI automatically modifies the video based on the chosen theme. 
  Examples shared by Meta include turning clips into a “graphic novel” style, transforming subjects into vintage comic illustrations, altering gloomy weather footage to add a dreamy aesthetic, or converting scenes into a video game environment complete with neon effects and battle attire.
 
Videos edited through the Meta AI or Edits apps can be posted directly to Facebook and Instagram. Additionally, the Meta AI app and Meta.AI website allow sharing to Meta AI’s Discover Feed.
 
The feature is based on Meta’s Movie Gen models and was built in partnership with creators to identify prompts that resonate with their audiences. While only preset prompts are supported at the moment, Meta said that custom text prompts will be available in a future update.

Topics :InstagramFacebookartifical intelligence

First Published: Jun 12 2025 | 10:30 AM IST

