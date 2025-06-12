Meta brings AI video editing feature to Meta AI, Edits app: What's new

Meta has launched a new generative AI-based video editing tool within its Meta AI app that enables users to stylise short-form videos using a variety of preset prompts. According to the company, these prompts allow Meta AI to modify elements such as outfits, backgrounds, and overall visual style. The feature is also integrated into Meta’s Edits app.

Meta AI's video editing feature is currently limited to select regions including the US, but is expected to expand to more regions soon. The company also noted that the tool currently supports video clips up to 10 seconds long and is being offered for free for a limited time.

Meta AI's video editing feature: What it offers Meta described the AI-powered video editor as simple and accessible, requiring no prior video-editing skills. Users can upload a clip to the Meta AI app, the Meta AI website, or the Edits app, then choose from over 50 preset prompts. Once a selection is made, Meta AI automatically modifies the video based on the chosen theme. Examples shared by Meta include turning clips into a "graphic novel" style, transforming subjects into vintage comic illustrations, altering gloomy weather footage to add a dreamy aesthetic, or converting scenes into a video game environment complete with neon effects and battle attire.