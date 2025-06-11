Wednesday, June 11, 2025 | 01:38 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Technology / Tech News / WWDC25: Apple confirms delayed AI-powered Siri features coming in 2026

WWDC25: Apple confirms delayed AI-powered Siri features coming in 2026

Apple executives say advanced Siri features like on-screen awareness and personal context didn't meet reliability standards in time, with a full rollout now expected in 2026

Siri, Apple Intelligence, Apple

Apple Intelligence and Siri

Harsh Shivam New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 11 2025 | 1:35 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Apple has confirmed that its advanced AI-powered Siri features will not launch until 2026. During WWDC 2025, Apple’s Senior Vice President of Software Engineering Craig Federighi and SVP of Global Marketing Greg Joswiak elaborated on the delay in an interview with The Wall Street Journal. In a separate conversation with Tom’s Guide, Joswiak clarified that the next-generation Siri features are now expected to roll out next year. 
  The delayed features—which include on-screen awareness, personal context understanding, and the ability to perform in-app actions—were originally introduced at WWDC 2024. Apple had initially planned to ship them with iOS 18.4, but the update arrived in April without them. Apple CEO Tim Cook had previously acknowledged the delay during an earnings call, stating that while “progress” was being made, the features required more time to meet Apple’s standards.
 
 
Federighi said that the new Siri experience “did not converge in the way, quality-wise, that we needed it to,” adding, “We wanted it to be really, really reliable. And we were not able to achieve the reliability in the time we thought.”

Also Read

Tech Wrap June 10

Tech Wrap June 10: WWDC 2025, Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7, Motorola Edge 60

Apple Liquid Glass design interface

Apple introduces major design overhaul across platforms with Liquid Design

Apple Intelligence

Apple Intelligence new features: Here is what's coming across platforms

Car key in Apple Wallet

Tata EV to become first Indian automaker to offer car key in Apple Wallet

Apple macOS Tahoe 26

Apple releases macOS Tahoe 26 developer beta: What's new, eligible models

 
Joswiak echoed this reasoning: “We don’t want to disappoint customers. But it would have been more disappointing to ship something that did not hit our quality standard, that had an error rate we felt was unacceptable. So we made what we thought was the best decision—I’d make it again.”
  Addressing the broader challenge of AI-based automation, Federighi noted that “when it comes to automating capabilities on devices in a reliable way, no one’s doing it really well right now.” While Apple had “very promising early results and working initial versions,” he said the team ultimately concluded that “this just does not work reliably enough to be an Apple product.”
 
Apple had previously said the Siri updates would arrive “in the coming year.” Joswiak has now clarified that this timeline points to a 2026 release.

More From This Section

OpenAI

OpenAI delays launch of its open-weight AI model: All you need to know

Nothing Phone 3a Pro

Nothing Phone 3 may resemble Phone 3a Pro with similar rear design: Report

Android 16 on Google Pixel 9a

Google releases Android 16 for Pixels: What is new, how-to update, and more

Now or Nothing sale goes live

Now or Nothing Sale goes live: Check deals on smartphones, earbuds, more

Garena Free Fire Max

Garena Free Fire Max: Here are June 11 redeem codes to win in-game rewards

Topics : Apple WWDC Siri iPhone

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 11 2025 | 1:35 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayAxiom 4 Mission PostponedGold-Silver Price TodaySA vs AUS Pitch ReportNow or Nothing SaleKashmir Tourism CrisisLatest LIVE newsGarena Free Fire CodeUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon