Apple's India App Store: Check the most downloaded apps and games of 2024

Apple has released the list of the most downloaded apps and games of 2024 in India. The list includes both paid and free apps and games across iPhones and iPads. Apple said that these apps and games are now also available through the year-end charts within the App Store’s Today tab. The company has also listed the top Apple Arcade games in India.

Last week, Apple also unveiled the winners of the 2024 App Store Awards, recognising 17 apps and games across Apple platforms. This includes the Kino app, which was named the iPhone App of the Year. Similarly, Adobe Lightroom was named the Mac App of the Year.

Apple App Store: Most downloaded apps and games of 2024 in India

iPhone: Paid games

Minecraft: Play with Friends

Earn to Die 2

Hitman Sniper

RFS - Real Flight Simulator

MONOPOLY: The Board Game

Wreckfest

Driving Zone 2: Car Racing

Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas

Dungeon Survivor

Mika's Treasure 2 Collection

iPhone: Free games

BATTLEGROUNDS MOBILE INDIA

Ludo King

Subway Surfers

Candy Crush Saga

Zupee: Play Ludo Game Online

WinZO: Solitaire & Money Games

Pizza Ready!

Dr. Driving

GTA: San Andreas – NETFLIX

8 Ball Pool

iPhone: Paid apps

Forest: Focus for Productivity

Money Manager (Remove Ads)

DSLR Camera

Shadowrocket

iTablaPro

Voice Recorder - Audio Record

Procreate Pocket

Driving Theory Test 4 in 1 Kit

HappyCow - Vegan Food Near You

LumaFusion

iPhone: Free apps

WhatsApp Messenger

Instagram

YouTube: Watch, Listen, Stream

Google Pay: Save, Pay, Manage

Google

Gmail - Email by Google

Google Maps

Snapchat

Google Chrome

Facebook

iPad: Paid games

Minecraft: Play with Friends

MONOPOLY: The Board Game

RFS - Real Flight Simulator

Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas

Hitman Sniper

Geometry Dash

Wreckfest

Grand Theft Auto: Vice City

Earn to Die 2

Need for Speed Most Wanted

iPad: Free games

BATTLEGROUNDS MOBILE INDIA

Ludo King

Subway Surfers

GTA: San Andreas – NETFLIX

Roblox

Asphalt Legends Unite

Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile

Call of Duty: Mobile

Magic Tiles 3: Piano Game

GTA: Vice City – NETFLIX

iPad: Paid apps

Procreate

Procreate Dreams

LumaFusion

Forest: Focus for Productivity

Nomad Sculpt

iTablaPro

GoodReader PDF Editor & Viewer

GeoShred

AnkiMobile Flashcards

MedNotes -For Medical Students

iPad: Free apps

YouTube: Watch, Listen, Stream

JioCinema- Bigg Boss & Cricket

Google Chrome

Netflix

Hotstar- Movies & Live Cricket

Amazon Prime Video

ChatGPT

Gmail - Email by Google

Messenger for WhatsApp Duo Web

Calculator - Pad Edition

