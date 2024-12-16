Tech wrap Dec 16: Lava Blaze Duo, Moto g35 5G, Apple foldable devices, more

Lava has launched the Blaze Duo 5G smartphone in India, featuring a dual-display design similar to the Lava Agni 3. Powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7025 chipset, the smartphone boasts a 64MP primary Sony sensor, a 3D curved AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, and 5G connectivity.

Motorola's budget 5G smartphone, the Moto g35 5G, is now available in India for Rs 9,999. It supports 12 5G bands and works with standalone (SA) and non-standalone (NSA) 5G networks. The phone features a fullHD+ display and a 50MP camera capable of recording 4K videos.

Apple is reportedly planning a major redesign of its product lineup, which could include foldable devices like a foldable iPad. Bloomberg reports that other upcoming devices may include a redesigned AirTag, a more ergonomic Magic Mouse, and a sleek "iPhone Air" with a refined form factor.

As part of its “12 days of OpenAI” announcements, OpenAI has introduced a new feature called “Projects” for ChatGPT. This feature allows users to group and organise their chats and files, improving the efficiency of managing conversations.

WhatsApp is reportedly testing a built-in phone dialler for its iOS app. The feature, available to select users via the latest TestFlight beta, allows users to place calls directly by entering a phone number in the app. If implemented, it could make WhatsApp a default calling app for iPhone users.

Lenovo is expected to unveil multiple handheld gaming consoles at CES 2025. One of the devices will reportedly run on SteamOS, the Linux-based operating system powering Valve’s Steam Deck, and is aimed at gamers looking for high portability and robust gaming performance.