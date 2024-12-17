Apple releases iOS 18.3 first developer beta for eligible iPhones: Details

Apple has released the first developer beta version of its upcoming iOS 18.3 update, just days after introducing iOS 18.2 that was packed with Apple Intelligence features. While Apple has not yet disclosed specific changes in the latest beta, there is speculation about support for more smart home devices, such as robot vacuum cleaners, within the Home app.

Although the first developer beta for iOS 18.3 is now available, the stable version of the update is expected to roll out in January next year.

What to expect from upcoming iOS updates

The iOS 18.2 update added advanced Apple Intelligence features, such as image generation tools and system-wide ChatGPT integration. However, there are more intelligence features that Apple has yet to roll out, including on-screen awareness, personal context understanding, and more for the digital assistant Siri. Apple has also not yet launched the Priority Notification feature, which uses AI to sort notifications based on their importance.

More advanced Siri features are expected with the iOS 18.4 update in March next year, but iOS 18.3 could bring some minor tweaks and changes to existing Apple Intelligence features.

Apple Intelligence features with iOS 18.2

Last week, Apple released the iOS 18.2 update for eligible iPhones, adding several new Apple Intelligence features, including support for OpenAI’s ChatGPT within Siri and Writing Tools, Image Playground, and Genmoji. Here are the key Apple Intelligence features:

Image Playground: A tool for generating images using text input or existing images from the Photos app. Users can create images based on themes, styles (such as animation, 3D, or illustrations), and specific requests. It is integrated within native apps like Messages, Freeform, and Keynote and also available as a standalone app.

Genmoji: Integrated into the emoji keyboard, Genmoji enables users to generate custom emojis using text and images.

Image Wand: Introduced in the Notes app, this tool transforms sketches into illustrations or generates images based on surrounding text.

Describe Your Change (Writing Tools): This new option complements existing tools like Rewrite, Proofread, and Summarise, giving users more control over writing style and expressiveness.

Compose with ChatGPT (Writing Tools): OpenAI’s chatbot integration allows users to generate text and accompanying images, accessible systemwide.

Visual Intelligence: iPhone 16 series introduces a new Visual Intelligence feature. By long pressing the new Camera Control button, users can get information about real-life objects using Google image search or ChatGPT. It can also translate text, summarise it, and even detect and save phone numbers and email addresses.

ChatGPT in Siri: With ChatGPT integration, Siri can now suggest using ChatGPT for specific queries and provide ChatGPT-powered responses directly. Users can enable or disable this integration and manage shared information.

While the iOS 18.2 update is available for all iPhones running iOS 18 versions, Apple Intelligence features are only available on iPhone 15 Pro models and the new iPhone 16 series.