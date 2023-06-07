Home / Technology / Tech News / Apple's iOS 17: Check which models will be compatible with new upgrade

Apple's iOS 17: Check which models will be compatible with new upgrade

Apple has decided to drop software support for some older models, keeping in mind its growing number of smartphone offerings

BS Web Team New Delhi
Apple's iOS 17: Check which models will be compatible with new upgrade

2 min read Last Updated : Jun 07 2023 | 6:47 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

At this year’s Worldwide Developers Conference, Apple showcased its highly-anticipated mixed-reality headset for the first time, and made some hardware and software-related announcements as well. Apple said that it is also going to launch a major update to iOS later this year. The iOS 17 update will introduce many unique features, like personalized call poster, StandBy mode, live voicemail, and improved sticker experience.
But Apple has decided to drop software support for some older models, keeping in mind its growing number of smartphone offerings. The tech giant will be dropping support for iPhone models launched prior to 2018.

The iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus, and the iPhone X are the three iPhones that will not be supported in the future. Apple said that these phones will not be receiving the new iOS 17 update when it arrives later this year. At the present moment, all three phones are supported with the current iOS 16 releases.
iOS 17 will be available for download as a developed beta. Only those users who have a developer account will be able to download the update. The iOS 17 software update will be available for the entire iPhone 13 series, iPhone 12 series, and the iPhone 11 series as well.

Older handsets that are compatible with iOS 17 include iPhone Xs, iPhone Xs Max, iPhone Xr, iPhone SE (2020), and the recent iPhone SE (2022).
iOS 17  will also have new safety features, a built-in journaling app, a new nightstand mode, redesigned contact cards, better auto-correct,  voice transcription, and live voicemail. 

Also Read

WWDC 2023: MacBook Air 15 to MR headset, what to expect from Apple event

Apple rolls out iOS 16.5 for iPhones: What's new, how-to install, and more

Apple opens its first official store in Mumbai; what we know so far

WWDC23 highlights: Apple Vision Pro, platform updates, Macs, more announced

Apple BKC Mumbai store previewed ahead of April 18 opening: See pictures

Generative AI race creates new commercial models for IT services firms

Meesho to double down on AI/ML investments amid profitability push

YouTube TV announces fixes for audio sync, Apple TV crashes among others

Porsche Design AOC Agon Pro Gaming Monitor launched in India at Rs 2,34,990

Tim Cook says he uses OpenAI's ChatGPT but highlights need for regulations

Topics :Apple IncApple Apple iOSSmartphone market

First Published: Jun 07 2023 | 7:00 PM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story