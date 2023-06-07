Porsche Design AOC Agon Pro Gaming Monitor launched in India at Rs 2,34,990

The Porsche Design AOC Agon Pro PD32M is available in India at a special launch price of Rs 2,34,990 on Amazon. AOC and Porsche had announced their partnership in October 2020 with the promise to bring gaming monitors to the market.
The partners have introduced the first-ever gaming monitor in India on June 7. The Porsche Design AOC Agon Pro PD32M claims to offer a unique blend of design and technology, providing gamers and content creators with a unique immersive experience.
Features
The PD32M boasts a 31.5-inch premium gaming display with 4K resolution, ensuring visual clarity. The display does away with motion blur and "ghosting" effects between frames due to a refresh rate of 144 Hz.
The sleek monitor’s aesthetic is inspired by Porsche sports cars, featuring a backlit horizontal cooling strip inspired by air-cooled intakes in their sports cars. The monitor's branding is presented using an interchangeable projection logo. Additional design elements, like backlit cooling strips, add to the overall sporty fee
The gaming monitor also offers versatility and functionality. The height is adjustable and the monitor supports pivot adjustment allowing users to find the most comfortable position.
The monitor reportedly reproduces 1.07 billion colours with 97 per cent coverage of the DCI-P3 colour space, ensuring lifelike colours and shades.
Its MiniLED backlight technology provides precise lighting control with 1,152 dimming zones, displaying both bright sunlight and deep shadows with remarkable accuracy.
The PD32M caters to both PC and console gamers, featuring DisplayPort 1.4 and HDMI 2.1 ports, which eliminates screen tearing and stuttering.
For content creators, the USB-C input that can transfer power, data, and the display signal through a single cable helps with productivity. Its 4-port USB 3.2 hub, allows easy connectivity with various devices.
The PD32M is equipped with dual 8W speakers enhanced by DTS sound, providing rich and clear audio to complement the gaming experience. Additionally, the monitor features fully customisable RGB lighting at the back, allowing users to personalise their setup.
The on-screen display (OSD) menu is designed with a user-friendly structure, and a wireless gaming keypad is included for convenient access to the monitor's settings.