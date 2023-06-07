Porsche Design AOC Agon Pro Gaming Monitor launched in India at Rs 2,34,990



The partners have introduced the first-ever gaming monitor in India on June 7. The Porsche Design AOC Agon Pro PD32M claims to offer a unique blend of design and technology, providing gamers and content creators with a unique immersive experience. The Porsche Design AOC Agon Pro PD32M is available in India at a special launch price of Rs 2,34,990 on Amazon. AOC and Porsche had announced their partnership in October 2020 with the promise to bring gaming monitors to the market.

Features

The PD32M boasts a 31.5-inch premium gaming display with 4K resolution, ensuring visual clarity. The display does away with motion blur and "ghosting" effects between frames due to a refresh rate of 144 Hz.



The gaming monitor also offers versatility and functionality. The height is adjustable and the monitor supports pivot adjustment allowing users to find the most comfortable position. The sleek monitor’s aesthetic is inspired by Porsche sports cars, featuring a backlit horizontal cooling strip inspired by air-cooled intakes in their sports cars. The monitor's branding is presented using an interchangeable projection logo. Additional design elements, like backlit cooling strips, add to the overall sporty fee



Its MiniLED backlight technology provides precise lighting control with 1,152 dimming zones, displaying both bright sunlight and deep shadows with remarkable accuracy. The monitor reportedly reproduces 1.07 billion colours with 97 per cent coverage of the DCI-P3 colour space, ensuring lifelike colours and shades.



For content creators, the USB-C input that can transfer power, data, and the display signal through a single cable helps with productivity. Its 4-port USB 3.2 hub, allows easy connectivity with various devices. The PD32M caters to both PC and console gamers, featuring DisplayPort 1.4 and HDMI 2.1 ports, which eliminates screen tearing and stuttering.