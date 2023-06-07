Meesho to double down on AI/ML investments amid profitability push

“AI/ML has been a big part of our product evolution in the last two or three years. And we are going to continue investing in it quite a bit going forward,” Kirti Varun Avasarala, Chief Product Officer, Meesho, told Business Standard.

Amid the ever-increasing integration of Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML) across sectors and enterprises, homegrown e-commerce marketplace Meesho plans to double down on its investments in AI/ML as the company aims to achieve profitability in FY24.