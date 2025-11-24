Apple's iOS 27 to lay groundwork for foldable iPhone, refine UI: Report

Apple’s next generation software platforms — expected to include iOS 27, iPadOS 27, macOS 27 and more — will reportedly shift focus toward stability, performance improvements and laying the groundwork for new form factors. According to a report from 9to5Mac citing Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, Apple is planning to scale back major software additions for next year’s Worldwide Developer Conference (WWDC) in order to focus on refining its platforms and optimising them for upcoming hardware categories, including the anticipated foldable iPhone.

Gurman claims that Apple’s engineering teams are now “combing through Apple’s operating systems, hunting for bloat to cut, bugs to eliminate, and any opportunity to meaningfully boost performance and overall quality”. The report suggests that the next generation of software will help prepare Apple’s ecosystem for new product types. Gurman has previously stated that Apple may debut its first foldable iPhone with a book-style design next year, followed by a special 20th anniversary edition model in 2027 featuring a curved glass design.

ALSO READ: iPhone Fold to 20th anniversary edition model: Check Apple launch timeline Even though the upcoming software cycle is expected to lean heavily toward polish and reliability, some new capabilities are still anticipated. This includes additional Apple Intelligence features: AI health agent: Apple is said to be working on an AI-powered health assistant that could be part of a potential Apple Health+ subscription. Earlier reports suggested it will offer AI-driven fitness coaching features designed to help users improve their workout techniques.

AI web search: In September, Bloomberg reported that Apple is developing an AI-based “Answer Engine” that could compete with web search capabilities found in OpenAI’s ChatGPT or Perplexity AI. Internally referred to as World Knowledge Answers, the system may integrate with Siri, Safari and Spotlight to provide more advanced responses. Gurman also highlighted three more areas where changes may arrive with the next wave of Apple software platforms: