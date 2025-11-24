Apple's iOS 27 to lay groundwork for foldable iPhone, refine UI: Report

- AI health agent: Apple is said to be working on an AI-powered health assistant that could be part of a potential Apple Health+ subscription. Earlier reports suggested it will offer AI-driven fitness coaching features designed to help users improve their workout techniques.
- AI web search: In September, Bloomberg reported that Apple is developing an AI-based “Answer Engine” that could compete with web search capabilities found in OpenAI’s ChatGPT or Perplexity AI. Internally referred to as World Knowledge Answers, the system may integrate with Siri, Safari and Spotlight to provide more advanced responses.
- Improvements aimed at enterprise customers
- Customised or “bespoke” features for users in emerging markets
- Visual refinements related to Liquid Glass design elements
