OnePlus 15R may be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 in India: Report

The OnePlus 15R may be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 5, which does not exist at the time of writing this report. If true, it will be second smartphone to bring a new Qualcomm chip to India

OnePlus 15R
OnePlus 15R (Image: OnePlus)
Aashish Kumar Shrivastava New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 24 2025 | 11:32 AM IST
OnePlus 15R, which is expected to launch in India soon, may not be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset. According to a report by technology news-focused platform, NotebookCheck, the upcoming OnePlus 15R will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 chipset. The report further claims that, contrary to earlier reports, the OnePlus 15R may not be a rebranded version of the OnePlus Ace 6, but of the upcoming OnePlus Ace 6T.

OnePlus 15R: What do we know

The OnePlus 15R was previously expected to be a rebranded version of the OnePlus Ace 6, which launched in China alongside the OnePlus 15. However, recent reports suggest that this might not be the case. According to reports from several publications like NotebookCheck, GizmoChina, and 91Mobiles, the OnePlus 15R will be a rebranded version of the OnePlus Ace 6T, which is expected to debut in China soon.
 
Due to this, the OnePlus 15R, which was earlier expected to be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite, seen in the OnePlus Ace 6, is now likely to be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 chipset instead. Notably, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 chipset has not been released yet, but Qualcomm has confirmed that it will launch in late November. 
 
Furthermore, OnePlus China President, Li Jie Louis, has confirmed in a post on Weibo that the upcoming OnePlus 6T will boast a battery of either 8,000mAh or above with a charging support of 100W, and it will sport a display that supports a 165Hz refresh rate, akin to OnePlus 15 and Ace 6. 

OnePlus 15R: Expected specifications

  • Display: 6.7-inch OLED display, 1.5K resolution, 165Hz refresh rate
  • Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 5
  • RAM: Up to 16GB LPDDR5x Ultra 
  • Storage: Up to 1TB UFS 4.1
  • Rear camera: 50MP + 8MP
  • Front camera: 32MP
  • Battery: 8000mAh or above
  • Charging: 100W fast charging

First Published: Nov 24 2025 | 11:32 AM IST

