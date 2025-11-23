How private equity-backed enterprises are driving the next wave of GCCs

A new and equally powerful chapter is unfolding, led by mid-market and private equity (PE)-backed enterprises that are setting the pace for the next wave of global enterprise growth, according to a report by ANSR and Wizmatic.

As of September 2025, over 610 emerging and PE-backed enterprises had established global capability centres (GCCs) in India.

Notably, 64 per cent of all new GCCs set up in this segment since 2020 are PE-backed.This surge underscores a critical shift: The GCC model is no longer the exclusive domain of Fortune 100 companies. It has evolved into a strategic operating model for growth-oriented firms seeking direct access to talent, speed, and innovation. The number of GCCs within this segment is forecast to cross over 950 mark by 2030, representing an estimated CAGR of 9.3%