How private equity-backed enterprises are driving the next wave of GCCs

Over 610 emerging and private equity-backed companies now run GCCs in the country, marking a shift as fast-growing mid-market firms adopt a model once dominated by global giants

As of September 2025, over 610 emerging and PE-backed enterprises had established global capability centres (GCCs) in India.
Shivani Shinde
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 23 2025 | 11:12 PM IST
A new and equally powerful chapter is unfolding, led by mid-market and private equity (PE)-backed enterprises that are setting the pace for the next wave of global enterprise growth, according to a report by ANSR and Wizmatic.
 
As of September 2025, over 610 emerging and PE-backed enterprises had established global capability centres (GCCs) in India. 
Notably, 64 per cent of all new GCCs set up in this segment since 2020 are PE-backed.This surge underscores a critical shift: The GCC model is no longer the exclusive domain of Fortune 100 companies. It has evolved into a strategic operating model for growth-oriented firms seeking direct access to talent, speed, and innovation. The number of GCCs within this segment is forecast to cross over 950 mark by 2030, representing an estimated CAGR of 9.3%
 
Crticial shift
 
+610 emerging and PE-backed enterprises have GCCs in India
 
462,000+ total installed talent base of emerging and PE-backed enterprises’ GCCs in India
 
$14.23 bn cumulative revenue of emerging and PE-backed enterprises’ GCCs from India (2025)
 
64% of the new GCCs established within this segment since 2020 are private equity-backed
 
205+ emerging and PE-backed enterprises have GCCs in Bengaluru
 
166,000+ installed talent base of emerging and PE-backed enterprises’ GCCs in Bengaluru 
 
 
Source: ANSR

Topics :Technology NewsCompany & Industry NewsGlobal economy

First Published: Nov 23 2025 | 11:12 PM IST

