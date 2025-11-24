Home / Technology / Tech News / NothingOS 4, based on Android 16, debuts on Phone 3: Check new features

NothingOS 4, based on Android 16, debuts on Phone 3: Check new features

Nothing has started rolling out Android 16-based NothingOS 4.0 to the Phone 3, bringing new Glyph features, AI-powered Essential Apps, a redesigned interface and performance improvements

NothingOS 4.0 update on Nothing Phone 3
NothingOS 4.0 update on Nothing Phone 3 (Image: Nothing India)
Harsh Shivam New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Nov 24 2025 | 10:37 AM IST
Google
British consumer electronics brand Nothing has begun rolling out the Android 16-based NothingOS 4.0 update to its latest flagship, the Nothing Phone 3. Although the company hasn’t shared a confirmed rollout timeline for older models, it has stated that other Nothing and CMF-branded smartphones will receive the update in the near future, likely starting with the Nothing Phone 3a and Phone 3a Pro that debuted earlier this year.
 
Nothing is also preparing to launch the Phone 3a Lite in India on November 27. The global version of the device, which arrived on October 29, ships with NothingOS 3.5, but the Indian model may include Nothing OS 4.0 right out of the box. 
  On the Nothing Phone 3, NothingOS 4.0 introduces several exclusive features, with a strong focus on enhancing the Glyph Matrix display on the back. New additions include expanded Flip to Glyph options and fresh Glyph Toys such as Hourglass and Lunar Cycle. The Glyph Mirror Selfie feature has also been updated to save the original image as an additional file in the Gallery.
 
The update also brings the ability to create custom “Essential Apps” within the Nothing Playground’s Widget Builder using AI, a new Glyph Progress feature that leverages Android 16’s Live Updates, a redesigned Extra Dark Mode, and more. Below is a rundown of everything included in the update:

NothingOS 4.0: What’s new

Live Updates via Glyph Interface

Nothing has added a Glyph Progress feature that uses Android’s Live Updates system to display real-time information for rides, deliveries, and timers directly on the Glyph Interface. According to the company, any app that supports Android 16 Live Updates will automatically work with the new Glyph implementation.

Essential Space updates

On the Nothing Phone 3, Essential Space now features an upgraded AI activity dashboard. Nothing says this updated view provides clearer insight into how larger on-device AI models operate, giving users better transparency around AI processing happening locally.

Essential Apps and Playground

NothingOS 4.0 introduces Essential Apps — lightweight AI-powered widgets that users can create and share through the Nothing Playground platform. Using the Widget Builder, users can describe the type of tool they want, and the AI will generate it automatically. These mini apps can then be added to the home screen. 

Photography upgrades

A notable camera addition in Nothing OS 4.0 is a new “Stretch” preset developed with fashion photographer Jordan Hemingway. The preset applies a distinctive visual style within the Camera app, enhancing shadows, boosting highlights, and giving images a more cinematic aesthetic.

App optimisation tools

The update includes a new App Optimisation system that lets users influence how apps launch and function in the background. By managing resources more intelligently, the feature helps apps open faster and improves multitasking performance, especially for frequently used services.

Other new features

  • Pop-up View: The updated Pop-up View supports two floating app icons, making task switching simpler. Swiping up from the bottom edge reduces an app window, while pulling down restores it to full screen.
  • Design refresh: NothingOS 4.0 introduces a cleaner visual layout, refining system elements across the interface. The update adds new lock screen clock styles, unifies core UI components, and refreshes the Quick Settings layout for a more consistent look.
  • Extra Dark Mode: Nothing says the improved dark mode offers deeper blacks and aims to reduce eye strain, while potentially improving battery efficiency on supported screens.

First Published: Nov 24 2025 | 10:37 AM IST

