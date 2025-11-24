NothingOS 4, based on Android 16, debuts on Phone 3: Check new features

British consumer electronics brand Nothing has begun rolling out the Android 16-based NothingOS 4.0 update to its latest flagship, the Nothing Phone 3. Although the company hasn’t shared a confirmed rollout timeline for older models, it has stated that other Nothing and CMF-branded smartphones will receive the update in the near future, likely starting with the Nothing Phone 3a and Phone 3a Pro that debuted earlier this year.

Nothing is also preparing to launch the Phone 3a Lite in India on November 27. The global version of the device, which arrived on October 29, ships with NothingOS 3.5, but the Indian model may include Nothing OS 4.0 right out of the box.

Nothing is also preparing to launch the Phone 3a Lite in India on November 27. The global version of the device, which arrived on October 29, ships with NothingOS 3.5, but the Indian model may include Nothing OS 4.0 right out of the box.

On the Nothing Phone 3, NothingOS 4.0 introduces several exclusive features, with a strong focus on enhancing the Glyph Matrix display on the back. New additions include expanded Flip to Glyph options and fresh Glyph Toys such as Hourglass and Lunar Cycle. The Glyph Mirror Selfie feature has also been updated to save the original image as an additional file in the Gallery. The update also brings the ability to create custom "Essential Apps" within the Nothing Playground's Widget Builder using AI, a new Glyph Progress feature that leverages Android 16's Live Updates, a redesigned Extra Dark Mode, and more. Below is a rundown of everything included in the update:

NothingOS 4.0: What's new Live Updates via Glyph Interface Nothing has added a Glyph Progress feature that uses Android's Live Updates system to display real-time information for rides, deliveries, and timers directly on the Glyph Interface. According to the company, any app that supports Android 16 Live Updates will automatically work with the new Glyph implementation. Essential Space updates On the Nothing Phone 3, Essential Space now features an upgraded AI activity dashboard. Nothing says this updated view provides clearer insight into how larger on-device AI models operate, giving users better transparency around AI processing happening locally. Essential Apps and Playground NothingOS 4.0 introduces Essential Apps — lightweight AI-powered widgets that users can create and share through the Nothing Playground platform. Using the Widget Builder, users can describe the type of tool they want, and the AI will generate it automatically. These mini apps can then be added to the home screen.