Apple's launched its online store in Vietnam, read full details here

Apple launched its online Apple Store in Vietnam. The company wants to expand their business to the South Asian country as its customers in the country can now shop directly from Apple.



The users can also leverage exceptional services from talented team members who are ready to share their expertise in Vietnamese.



An online store will also allow consumers to consult with experts to inform their purchasing decisions and customise certain orders with tools such as the Apple Watch Studio.



People from South Asian countries can also consult with Experts who will assist the buyer with the purchasing decision and customising orders with the help of Apple Watch Studio.

Apple CEO Tim Cook tweeted about the Apple online store in Vietnam. He tweeted, "The Apple Store online goes live in Vietnam today! We’re excited to bring the best of Apple to even more customers around the world."



Apple's senior vice president also informed Apple users about opening a new online store in South Asian Country. He tweeted, "Customers are always at the centre of everything we do, and we’re thrilled to bring the Apple Store online to Vietnam."



The tweet further reads, "With today’s expansion, we’re proud to offer customers an incredible new way to discover and shop for our amazing products and services, connect with our knowledgeable team members, and experience the best of Apple.”



Apple online store offers personalised shopping and retail services Personalised Shopping

Apple users from South Asian countries can now discover and shop the iPhone 14 lineup, with incredible camera capabilities, amazing battery life, and a groundbreaking suite of health and safety features.



Customers can also connect with Apple's team of experts who will guide them in finding the right device for them.



Customers have the opportunity to personalise their devices by choosing their preferred case and band combination to create a look that is unique to their own through Apple Watch Studio, i.e., exclusively on apple.com/vn. Retail Services

Vietnamese people can now leverage Apple's online experts' support including Apple Trade In, safe data transfer, and switching to iOS, to make it easier for customers to transfer their data safely and securely.



Apple's online store also offers various other personalised services, like can trade in their old device and receive credit toward a new one. In case your old device is not eligible for a credit, Apple will recycle your device for free, diverting waste from landfills and saving precious materials in Apple's quest to take less from the earth.

