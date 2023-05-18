Home / Technology / Tech News / Samsung launches Crystal 4K iSmart UHD TVs, price starts at Rs 33,990

Samsung launches Crystal 4K iSmart UHD TVs, price starts at Rs 33,990

The new line-up boasts built-in IoT-Hub with Calm Onboarding feature, IoT sensor for brightness adjustment, video calling with SlimFit camera among its many features

BS Web Team New Delhi
Samsung launches Crystal 4K iSmart UHD TVs, price starts at Rs 33,990

2 min read Last Updated : May 18 2023 | 12:16 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Samsung on Wednesday announced the Crystal 4K iSmart UHD TVs in India. The series brings Samsung's flagship features such as a built-in IoT-Hub with Calm Onboarding feature, IoT sensor for brightness adjustment and video calling with SlimFit camera, among others. The products use crystal processor 4K technology to upscale low resolution images and sounds for an immersive home-entertainment experience.
“There is an unprecedented demand for superior in-home entertainment wherein modern Indian consumers want spectacular picture quality, immersive sound, an unparalleled gaming experience, and technologies that enable connected living with great ease," said Mohandeep Singh, Senior Vice President, Consumer Electronics Business, Samsung India.

Crystal 4K iSmart UHD TVs: Features
The TVs in the series boast screen panels of up to one-billion colours with support for HDR10+. Audio is powered by Samsung Q-Symphony technology, in addition to OTS Lite and Adaptive Sound technologies. Samsung said these 4K televisions are designed to deliver vivid, life-like colours and theatrical sound experience.

The TVs support various smart features, multiple connectivity options, and compatibility with popular streaming services. With the Calm Onboarding feature, Samsung said the TVs can detect and connect to other Samsung devices through an automated process, which requires no manual intervention – to connect one device at a time.
The Samsung Crystal 4K UHD TV series is offered in 43-inch to 65-inch screen sizes with prices starting at Rs 33,990 and going all the way up to Rs 71,990. These televisions are available on Samsung shop, Amazon and Flipkart with no-interest equated monthly payment option for 12 months available with major banks.

Also Read

Budget 2023-24: Manufacturing sector eyes revised taxations, new PLIs

Union Budget 2023: Experts don't expect surprises in social sector outlay

Budget 2023: A look back at some major announcements in previous Budget

Crypto industry wants 0.1% TDS, Sebi-like regulator in Budget 2023

Samsung Galaxy Book3 Pro: Lightweight laptop lifted by ecosystem benefits

Apple launches Beats Studio Buds+ wireless earbuds: Know features, specs

Spotify rolls out AI-powered DJ feature in UK for premium customers

Google's new AI-tools to help accelerate drug discovery, precision medicine

Play Store service fees lowest among major app stores, says Google

Microsoft rolls out Phone Link for iOS: Know how-to connect iPhone and more

Topics :SamsungTechnologySamsung IndiaBS Web Reports

First Published: May 18 2023 | 12:23 PM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story