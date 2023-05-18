Samsung launches Crystal 4K iSmart UHD TVs, price starts at Rs 33,990



“There is an unprecedented demand for superior in-home entertainment wherein modern Indian consumers want spectacular picture quality, immersive sound, an unparalleled gaming experience, and technologies that enable connected living with great ease," said Mohandeep Singh, Senior Vice President, Consumer Electronics Business, Samsung India. Samsung on Wednesday announced the Crystal 4K iSmart UHD TVs in India. The series brings Samsung's flagship features such as a built-in IoT-Hub with Calm Onboarding feature, IoT sensor for brightness adjustment and video calling with SlimFit camera, among others. The products use crystal processor 4K technology to upscale low resolution images and sounds for an immersive home-entertainment experience.



The TVs in the series boast screen panels of up to one-billion colours with support for HDR10+. Audio is powered by Samsung Q-Symphony technology, in addition to OTS Lite and Adaptive Sound technologies. Samsung said these 4K televisions are designed to deliver vivid, life-like colours and theatrical sound experience. Crystal 4K iSmart UHD TVs: Features