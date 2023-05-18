Apple’s subsidiary Beats has launched the Studio Buds+ true wireless stereo earphones at $170. Apple has gone retro with its latest product, which comes in a transparent finish besides black/gold and ivory colours. The last time Apple came up with a transparent/translucent design was in the late 1990s with iMac G3.
The Studio Buds+ are the next generation of Beats' wireless earbuds and feature major improvements, according to Apple. The earphones are equipped with an array of features such as better noise cancellation and audio precision and up to 36 hours of battery life.
The Studio Buds+ bring the reengineered acoustic vents for improved sound quality. The buds are fitted with a two-layer transducer which helps cut distortion. Unlike Apple AirPods, the Beats Studio Buds+ are compatible with Apple and Android with support for features including one-touch pairing and ‘Find My’ device. On Android devices, the wireless earbuds support Google Fast Pair feature that allows single tap and pair on all Android and Chrome devices. Besides, there is support for audio switch for multi-point connectivity that allows users to switch audio between Android, Chromebook, and other compatible devices. Below are the Beats Studio Buds+ specifications:
New transparent look
Up to 36 hours of total battery life (9-hour earbuds + 27-hour charging case)
Fast Fuel: a 5-minute charge provides up to 1 hour of playback
Class 1 Bluetooth
Spatial audio with Dolby Atmos
Four ear-tip sizes for a stable fit and acoustic seal for better sound quality
IPX4-rated – water resistant
Apple has set the prices at $170/£180/€200. The earbuds will be available to order in the UK from June 12. The earbuds are available for purchase in the US.