The Studio Buds+ are the next generation of Beats' wireless earbuds and feature major improvements, according to Apple. The earphones are equipped with an array of features such as better noise cancellation and audio precision and up to 36 hours of battery life.

Apple’s subsidiary Beats has launched the Studio Buds+ true wireless stereo earphones at $170. Apple has gone retro with its latest product, which comes in a transparent finish besides black/gold and ivory colours. The last time Apple came up with a transparent/translucent design was in the late 1990s with iMac G3.